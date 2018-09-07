LeGarrette Blount says he wanted to re-sign with Patriots, but they didn't respect him

Former Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount isn't pleased with how his tenure in New England ended.

In NFL Network's "America's Game" special on the Eagles' 2017 Super Bowl win over the Pats, Blount talks about feeling like he was slighted by his ex-team.

"The way things ended there was uh, not to my liking," Blount says. "I had told them how bad I wanted to be there and how much I wanted to stay there and I didn't want to leave, and, you know, they couldn't get a deal done for me. I just feel like they didn't respect me, you know, at all."

On "America's Game," LeGarrette Blount talks about how badly he wanted to return to the Patriots and how they didn't respect him pic.twitter.com/qlh2ObWTgu — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 7, 2018

The Patriots used the "unrestricted free agent tender" on Blount during that offseason.

Blount, now with the Lions, rushed 14 times for 90 yards and a touchdown in Philadelphia's Super Bowl victory.

