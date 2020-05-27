LeGarrette Blount made a promise before Super Bowl 52 and fufilled it

LeGarrette Blount had one of the most improbable professional careers of any Oregon Duck.

From punching a Boise State player on national television that caused him to miss most of his senior season, totaling 14 total carries in the Ducks' remaining games. After going undrafted, he made a name for himself in the NFL as a physical, bruising running back that would go onto to win three Super Bowls: two with the New England Patriots and one with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Leading up to Super Bowl 52, Blount seemed confident in his ability to bring a championship to Philly.

In an interview during the Eagle Eye podcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia, the longtime radio voice of the Eagles, Merrill Reese, remembered one interaction the day before the big game that foreshadowed the win.

I was wearing a 2004 NFL Championship ring... I was in the lobby of the hotel, the team hotel, the day before the game. And then all of a sudden somebody picks me up from behind and lifts me high in the air with a great big bear hug. And he puts me down and I say 'Who is this?' I turn around and it's LeGarrette Blount, and LeGarrette Blount looked at it and said 'What's that ring?' 'Oh,' I said 'that's the NFC [Conference Championship] ri-' 'That's a loser's ring. That's a loser's ring. I'm going to get you a real ring tomorrow... Merill, I promise you a real ring.'

Get him a real ring he did as the Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl 52 to give the franchise its first-ever Super Bowl championship. Blount ran for 90 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown run in the victory.

"They don't win that Super Bowl without LeGarrette Blount," stated Reese on the podcast.

That interaction wasn't the only memorable one for Reese between him and the former Oregon Duck.

When the Eagles signed Blount to a one-year, $1.25 million contract that offseason Reese wasn't excited about the signing: "Because as you guys know he had a track record behind him that wasn't exactly Mrs. Congeniality. And two, that summer he did nothing. I mean he didn't get you two yards in a cloud of dust he got you a cloud of dust and a half an inch. That was it."

Story continues

When the games started, Reese saw a whole new side of Blount. One that helped the Eagles win.

"We went out to San Diego that year and that was his coming-out party. I mean, he was amazing. He ran all over the field he ran for over 100 yards. And at one point he broke loose on a 50-yard run from my right to my left, I can still see it, and I said 'He's loose! He's a runaway train!'"

Blount finished the game with 16 rushes for 136 yards, including a 68-yard run.

LeGarrette Blount is an animal. Runs for career-long 68 yards. Longest since he was a Buc & ran a 54 yarder in 2011! pic.twitter.com/yD8eMqHwrY — Tailgate Sports (@_TailgateSports) October 1, 2017

Reese wasn't the only one who remembers that call.

"So I go into the locker room on Tuesday and I'm speaking with somebody and all of a sudden LeGarrette Blount comes walking over with this menacing look and he points at me and says 'Merill Reese.' I say "Yes.' He said 'I just loved when you called me a runaway train!' and he gives me this great big hug."

Blount ended up being one of Reese's favorite players that season.

"I got to know him over that year and he became one of the nicest people to be around."

That's why you never judge a book by its cover.

Be sure to check out the latest Talkin' Ducks Podcast with host Jordan Kent and special guest Oregon Strength & Conditioning Coach Aaron Feld.

LeGarrette Blount made a promise before Super Bowl 52 and fufilled it originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest