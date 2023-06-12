LeGarrette Blount joining pitch to bring DeAndre Hopkins to Patriots

Former New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount is joining linebacker Matthew Judon in the recruiting pitch for five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins.

The free agent star wideout is slated to visit New England at some point this week, following his visit with the Tennessee Titans.

A Patriots fan offered to donate $500 to the charity of Hopkins’ choosing if he signed with the Patriots, and after being tagged in a Twitter post by the fan, Judon agreed to match that offer. Now, Blount is stepping up and agreeing to do the same.

“I’ll match that as well,” Blount said in a Twitter post.

The Patriots have a clear need for a true No. 1 receiver, and an elite player like Hopkins would finally give them that option.

Even Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne recently said that he’d like to play with Hopkins on the field. So the excitement is definitely there for both fans and players alike.

And to think, they may not have to wait much longer for an answer.

