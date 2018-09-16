LeGarrette Blount ejected for leaving sideline to shove 49ers LB Elijah Lee as Lions fall to 0-2

LeGarrette Blount’s temper has gotten him in trouble before.

The Detroit Lions running back lost his cool again on Sunday and cost himself the rest of the game in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers.

With the Lions trailing 30-13, quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambled for a gain to the sideline, where he was knocked out of bounds by linebacker Elijah Lee on a legal tackle that was not flagged.

Blount assesses penalty after officials don’t

Blount did not agree with the officials’ assessment and decided to penalize Lee himself.

LeGarrette Blount’s temper cost him again Sunday when he was ejected for leaving the sideline to shove a 49ers linebacker. (Getty)

Part protecting his quarterback, part frustration of facing an 0-2 start, Blount’s shove was all illegal. It drew a personal foul penalty that turned a third and two into a third and 17. Blount was ejected after leaving the sideline to make the hit on a play he was not involved with.

Lions fall to 0-2

The game looked out of hand at the time, but the Lions rallied for a pair of unanswered touchdowns before their comeback fell short in a 30-27 loss.

The Lions looked considerably better than in their embarrassing opening-week loss to the New York Jets, but an 0-2 start for Detroit under Matt Patricia is not a great look for the rookie head coach.

