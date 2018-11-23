LeGarrette Blount: Don’t blame Matthew Stafford

When you’re making the list of people to blame for yesterday’s Lions loss, it’s easy to get to quarterback Matthew Stafford and stop.

After all, he threw two interceptions in a five-minute span in the fourth quarter, one returned for a touchdown and one in the end zone to kill any final hope they had. It’s far from what they expected when they gave him a five-year, $135 million contract, but he has 13 turnovers this season, and the Lions have lost four of their last five to slump to 4-7.

At least running back LeGarrette Blount has his back.

“I don’t like to point fingers and I don’t think that it’s his fault,” Blount said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “He’s a great quarterback. He’s really good at what he does, he’s really great at his craft. But there’s no quarterback that’s going to go into a full season and not make any mistakes. So I think he’s human. He makes mistakes, I make mistakes, we all make mistakes and a lot of mistakes give you an L.”

There were plenty to go around, yesterday and over the last month, which made them want to circle the wagons around their quarterback.

“I think we need more out of everybody, to be honest with you,” Lions coach Matt Patricia replied when asked if he needed more out of Stafford. “There were a lot of plays in there where all of us have to do more, whether it’s preparation or coaching or playing, whatever it is. There are a lot of plays that we can all point to.”

Interceptions are big plays, and they’re easy to point to. And they have Stafford’s name on them. While the absences of Kerryon Johnson and Marvin Jones certainly doesn’t help, they’re still expecting more from the guy who is getting all the money.