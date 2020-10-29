LeGarrette Blount believes Tom Brady is more responsible for Patriots dynasty than Bill Belichick

Three-time Super Bowl champ LeGarrette Blount joined in the fun on the latest episode of The Tailgate, speaking on a number of different topics, including Le’Veon Bell’s motivation with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Blount was also asked about playing alongside Tom Brady, as the two helped the Patriots capture a pair of Super Bowl victories together, while Brady has six rings overall.

There’s no doubt that Brady, now playing in Tampa Bay, has left an unbelievable legacy in New England, but who had more to do with the Patriots dynasty: Brady or Bill Belichick?

“Bill, I love you. I hope you don’t see this as an insult, but I’m gonna say Brady,: Blount said. “Brady was the one throwing the football. You can call the perfect plays and you can go out there and still throw three interceptions because the defense is showing you something different than what you thought you might see.

“I’m gonna stick with Brady on that.”

The 43-year-old has gotten off to a fantastic start with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, throwing for 1,910 yards with 18 touchdowns and just four interceptions, earning NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for October.

“He’s the GOAT,” Blount said. “I don’t think there’s anyone better than him. He can throw the ball, he can make any kind of throw, his charisma, his attitude, his everything, that kind of plays a role in how he can become the best quarterback ever, because everybody rallies around him.”

Brady will lead the 5-2 Bucs into MetLife Stadium for a battle with the Giants on Monday night.

Check out the full episode of The Tailgate in the video above.