Legal tampering window means phone could start ringing for 21 Cowboys
The legal tampering window is about to open. With the new league year about to officially begin on Wednesday afternoon, the league lets teams gets a head-start on the free agency frenzy by allowing a 52-hour chunk of time prior to that when front offices can reach out to unrestricted free agents to begin preliminary negotiations to bring them aboard.
Theoretically, the phones of at least some Cowboys players are about to start blowing up. The reality is, though, that there have almost certainly been private discussions taking place for some time.
Unrestricted free agents can legally talk through terms with new teams starting around midday on Monday. Contracts can be agreed upon conversationally, but nothing can be signed until the start of the league year on Wednesday.
The Cowboys have 17 players who will become free agents when the clock strikes 11 a.m. in Dallas:
DT Eli Ankou
CB Chidobe Awuzie
TE Blake Bell
WR Noah Brown
DL Tyrone Crawford
QB Andy Dalton
OT Cameron Erving
CB C.J. Goodwin
LS L.P. Ladouceur
LB Sean Lee
CB Jourdan Lewis
C Joe Looney
LB Justin March
OT Jordan Mills
DE Aldon Smith
LB Joe Thomas
S Xavier Woods
Quarterback Dak Prescott was taken off this list when he signed his record-breaking contract last week. Fullback Jamize Olawale was released the same day.
Restricted free agents and exclusive-rights free agents may negotiate with the teams currently holding their rights. If they’re not tendered by 3:59 Eastern on Wednesday afternoon, they become unrestricted and can sign with any other club. For the Cowboys, those players- all free agents of the “restricted” variety- include:
OT Greg Senat
WR Malik Turner
WR Cedrick Wilson
DT Antwaun Woods
Exclusive-rights free agent defensive end Ron’Dell Carter was re-signed by Dallas last week.
