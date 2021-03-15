Legal tampering window means phone could start ringing for 21 Cowboys

The legal tampering window is about to open. With the new league year about to officially begin on Wednesday afternoon, the league lets teams gets a head-start on the free agency frenzy by allowing a 52-hour chunk of time prior to that when front offices can reach out to unrestricted free agents to begin preliminary negotiations to bring them aboard.

Theoretically, the phones of at least some Cowboys players are about to start blowing up. The reality is, though, that there have almost certainly been private discussions taking place for some time.

Unrestricted free agents can legally talk through terms with new teams starting around midday on Monday. Contracts can be agreed upon conversationally, but nothing can be signed until the start of the league year on Wednesday.

The Cowboys have 17 players who will become free agents when the clock strikes 11 a.m. in Dallas:

DT Eli Ankou

CB Chidobe Awuzie

TE Blake Bell

WR Noah Brown

DL Tyrone Crawford

QB Andy Dalton

OT Cameron Erving

CB C.J. Goodwin

LS L.P. Ladouceur

LB Sean Lee

CB Jourdan Lewis

C Joe Looney

LB Justin March

OT Jordan Mills

DE Aldon Smith

LB Joe Thomas

S Xavier Woods

Quarterback Dak Prescott was taken off this list when he signed his record-breaking contract last week. Fullback Jamize Olawale was released the same day.

Restricted free agents and exclusive-rights free agents may negotiate with the teams currently holding their rights. If they’re not tendered by 3:59 Eastern on Wednesday afternoon, they become unrestricted and can sign with any other club. For the Cowboys, those players- all free agents of the “restricted” variety- include:

OT Greg Senat

WR Malik Turner

WR Cedrick Wilson

DT Antwaun Woods

Exclusive-rights free agent defensive end Ron’Dell Carter was re-signed by Dallas last week.

Cowboys' Prescott was biggest news of week, but not only news

