Legacy rising: LHS 16-year-old leads U.S. to gold in his latest vball feat

Jun. 6—Legacy senior Rafa Urbina prides himself on being a student of the game of volleyball. Watching film — whether to critique himself, or to learn from those he deems the best in the world in the sport — goes into that.

On a plane to meet up with his club team in California, Urbina opened the playback of the match that won him gold a couple weeks ago. At just 16, he ­­­­helped the U.S. under-age-19 squad win the NORCECA Continental Championships in Puerto Rico, qualifying the Americans into next year's world cup.

Make no mistake, though, he said, this viewing was for enjoyment as much as anything else.

"It's just so surreal, so fun," said Urbina, one of 12 players from around the country awarded a spot on the NORCECA national team. "You want to embrace it. You can't really take things for granted in this sport. That's why it's such a treat to have all these resources to relive those moments."

Urbina was named the best setter in the championships, quarterbacking a complete domination by the Americans, who dropped just one set in the eight-team invite.

After beating Canada, Cuba and Suriname in straight sets in pool play, and Canada again in the semifinal, Urbina dazzled in the 25-19, 25-19, 20-25, 25-18 finals victory over the Cubans.

He finished the championship match with three kills and two blocks. Meanwhile, an offense running through him, the starting setter, hit an eye-popping .442. For context, men's volleyball champion UCLA led the country with a .372 hitting percentage in 2024.

"I was actually one of the smallest guys in the lineup besides the libero," said the 6-foot-6 Urbina, who chuckled about how all those tall guys shared a room and six bunk beds in Puerto Rico. "Like our two outside guys were 6-10, 6-11. Opposite (hitter) was like 6-7. We were super solid, and we got very close, so it was a fun group to work with."

Urbina will have to go through another selection process to be a part of the U.S. U19 world cup team. The 24-team FIVB World Championship will run for 11 days in July of 2025, though the host site has not yet been announced.

For now, Urbina said his plan for next year is to finish up his preps career for the Adams 12 district team at Thornton High School. The most decorated player on Colorado's high school scene since its sanctioning five years ago, the three-year starter for the Trojans said he feels a responsibility to grow the game locally.

"I've always believed that whatever opportunity I'm given, it's about how I can make it better," Urbina said. "I want to have a selfless attitude and help improve my game with all these other boys who want to play volleyball in Colorado."

After that, Urbina is expected to become the first player from the state to join the national men's volleyball powerhouse at UCLA. The Bruins have 21 national titles, 16 more than any other NCAA program.