Legacy Motor Club unveils 'Petty Blue' No. 43 for Dover Cup race

Legacy Motor Club revealed on Wednesday a paint scheme for the organization’s No. 43 Toyota that will pay tribute to the Petty family during its 75th anniversary in NASCAR.

The Toyota will don the iconic ‘Petty Blue‘ and ‘Day Glo Red’ colors for Sunday‘s Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway with LMC partner Dollar Tree using its vendor program STP Fuel Additives.

The scheme also pays tribute to Richard Petty‘s 200th win in NASCAR that came in 1984 at the Daytona summer race.

Legacy Motor Club\

Full-time driver Erik Jones’ name will remain above the door Sunday, although he’ll miss Dover’s race recovering from an injury sustained in a wreck last weekend at Talladega.

“I think the influence that the Pettys have had on NASCAR is self-explanatory; you can see it through everything that has happened,” Jones told NASCAR.com last week prior to his injury. “They have been around for 75 years with Lee, then on to Richard, Maurice, Kyle, Adam, and everyone else that has been involved. The years of racing they have put in, the success that they have had in the sport, and the hand that they have played in bringing the sport to its current height, I think is in huge part to the Petty Family.

“It has been such a huge honor for me to drive the No. 43 for them over the last handful of years while also getting to know them (the Petty Family) better and being a part of it; they are just a really neat family and a neat group of people.”

Jones, 27, has driven the No. 43 since 2021. He reached Victory Lane in the iconic number in the 2022 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Corey Heim will instead pilot the special scheme at Dover when he makes his Cup Series debut.

“Wishing Erik a quick and full recovery,” Heim posted on social media yesterday. “I’m ready to make the most of this opportunity.”