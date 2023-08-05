Noah Gragson suspended by Legacy Motor Club, NASCAR; Josh Berry to fill in at Michigan

Legacy Motor Club announced Saturday that it has suspended NASCAR Cup Series driver Noah Gragson for “actions that do not represent the values of our team.” NASCAR officials announced later Saturday that Gragson has been indefinitely suspended for violating the member conduct section of the NASCAR Rule Book.

The organization said in a statement that Xfinity Series regular Josh Berry will substitute in the No. 42 Legacy MC Chevrolet this weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

Gragson’s infraction falls under Section 4.4.D. of the NASCAR Rule Book, which concerns member conduct. NASCAR officials released a statement Saturday afternoon that reads: “NASCAR fully supports Legacy Motor Club‘s decision to suspend Noah Gragson. Following his actions on social media, NASCAR has determined that Gragson has violated the Member Conduct section of the 2023 NASCAR Rule Book and has placed him under indefinite suspension.”

Gragson, 25, is in his first full season in the Cup Series. He ranks 33rd in the series standings, and he missed a race earlier this year because of concussion-like symptoms.

Gragson issued a statement on social media shortly after Legacy Motor Club made its announcement.

I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media.

I understand the severity of this situation.

I love and appreciate everyone.

I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple. https://t.co/PCX6iMJxRF — Noah Gragson (@NoahGragson) August 5, 2023

Berry will be making his ninth Cup Series start this season in Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 (2:30 p.m. ET, USA, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM). Berry, who will join Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 4 team in the Cup Series next year, has filled in for Hendrick Motorsports in eight races this year — five in the No. 9 Chevrolet for Chase Elliott, and three in the No. 48 Chevy for Alex Bowman.

Berry is still seeking his first Xfinity Series win of the season for the No. 8 JR Motorsports team. The 32-year-old driver is set to start from the pole position for Saturday’s Cabo Wabo 250 (3:30 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM) at the 2-mile Michigan track.