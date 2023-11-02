The legacy continues: Fort Pierce Westwood's Jaylyn Monds commits to Eastern Michigan

Carrying on the legacy of one of the Treasure Coast's most storied lineages is a responsibility Fort Pierce Westwood senior Jaylyn Monds has welcomed with open arms.

Establishing himself as one of the area's top seniors, Monds has landed his opportunity to be the next in the family to play at the Division I level.

Monds committed to Eastern Michigan Wednesday night as the 6-foot, 175-pound cornerback had plenty of options to consider for his future.

Ivy League schools, including Harvard and Dartmouth to schools including Appalachian State, Western Kentucky and Fordham were in the running for Monds, and late interest from a big fish peaked his interest.

Fort Pierce Westwood wide receiver Jaylyn Monds (8) runs after the catch in a high school football game against Fort Pierce Central, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Lawnwood Stadium.

Stanford requested more information on Monds during the fall with his high academic standing to go along with his on-field production but after Monds took a visit to Eastern Michigan this past June, he felt comfortable throughout the recruiting process that becoming an Eagle was the right fit.

"When I went up there, I liked the way the coaches treated me," Monds said. "The way they do it up there, they can't offer you unless the head coach offers you so I really liked that. They've got nice facilities, love their field and the players made me feel at home, kind of like here at Fort Pierce Westwood."

Monds' older brother James III currently is at Indiana and his father James, Jr. played college football at Toledo. Wonderful Monds, James, Jr.'s uncle, starred at Nebraska as an All-American.

Including cousins, the number of Monds' that have played college football or professional sports is a family tree out of Fort Pierce that continues to branch out.

In his senior season for Fort Pierce Westwood, Jaylyn Monds has played all over the field and has contributed on offense, defense and in the return game on special teams.

Entering the Panthers' final regular season game against Boca Raton, Monds has totaled 19 catches for 332 yards and a touchdown at wide receiver and has two interceptions and 10 pass breakups in the secondary.

With Fort Pierce Westwood likely to appear in the state playoffs two years after the program suffered through a winless season, Monds will cherish his final games as a Panther before he begins to make his mark in college thanks to the work and effort his coaches have put into him.

"(Westwood) has a great program here that we’re trying to build, I’ve been a part of it for four years now," Monds said. "I’ve had a lot of great times. One of the big things for me was playing offense and defense because that’s a big part of in your recruiting because it shows more with what you can do with the ball in your hands. I think it’s great that Coach (Chris) Kokell is getting people to play both sides of the ball, not just be known for one position but to be an athlete."

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Fort Pierce Westwood DB Jaylyn Monds commits to Eastern Michigan