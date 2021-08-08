Legacy Arts Street Party celebrates local talent

Aug. 8—LIMA — Lima's downtown came alive Saturday for the Legacy Arts Street Party in the 200 block of North Main Street.

The event included live music, drinks, art and food for sale along with kid's activities.

"This is the first time for the Legacy Arts Street Party on Main Street. We did it in 2019 over on West Street outside of the meeting place," said Marc Bowker, co-founder of Legacy Arts and owner of Alter Ego Comics. "We've got a great list of vendors that are here. We've got some great musical acts including two national touring acts with lots of musical variety for people to enjoy"

The Legacy Arts Street Party coincides with Friday's grand opening of the Legacy Arts Building.

"We're basically throwing a party for the community. We put together something that we all want to go to and invited everybody to come join us," Bowker said.

The event harkens back to a time when Square Fair was in its infancy.

"I try not to draw comparisons to Square Fair because it's not Square Fair. It's maybe Square Fair 25 years ago — a very grassroots street level, celebrating local artists and makers, celebrating a variety of musical genres and being run by six individual small businesses that are working together to pull this off, just for the community," Bowker said.

The street party is also a showcase of local talented people.

"The overall thing is building pride in the community by showcasing talents of people from this area," said Omar Zehery with Rustgaze Records, one of the tenants of the Legacy Arts building. "We're lucky that we're able to hang out with other people that understand that culture has been lacking in terms of brain drain and people feeling like they can't pursue their passions and their careers, especially in a creative economy."

Mayor David Berger was impressed with what the Legacy Arts team has brought to downtown Lima.

"It's pretty mind-boggling. Once you walk through and you see the way in which this group of people has organically grown their individual business enterprises and now brought them together in a very unique space where they will, in effect, attract and cross-fertilize each other for business and community engagement and all sorts of things. Once you're here and you're looking at it and walking through it, it really because clear that this is terrific," Berger said.

