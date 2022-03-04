Legacy 4-star RB recruit almost committed during Florida visit

Under Dan Mullen, Florida was an afterthought in four-star running back Treyuan Webb’s recruitment. But since coach Billy Napier‘s arrival, the Gators have turned up the heat. They got him on campus Thursday for the first time since the new staff’s arrival and told Swamp247 he thought about committing just before he departed from Gainesville.

“It was an amazing visit, man,” he said. “I really don’t even know where to start. Really everything. From the time I got there, to the time I am leaving. For me to be there so late shows you how amazing it was. I was the last one out of the building. I even thought about committing while I was there, so that tells you how good the visit was.”

His favorite part of the visit was meeting Napier and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke. He said they were the same people in person as they are on the phone.

Webb hails from Jacksonville, Florida, and is related to former Gators cornerback Dee Webb. He is currently ranked sixth-best player at his position and 159th overall, according to the independent 247Sports rankings.

Florida is now a strong contender for Webb after sitting on the outside looking in because of how much they are prioritizing him.

In the next couple of weeks, he plans to visit North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, but he wants to come back to Florida soon. He also has official visits set to the Gamecocks and Penn State and wants to have a decision made before his senior season.

