Legacies on the line: 10 players and coaches with most to gain with a trip to Super Bowl LIV

Nothing helps a football coach or player’s legacy more than making a Super Bowl. Go figure, playing in a game with more than 100 million people watching can boost someone’s profile.

Just one big performance in a Super Bowl can make a forgettable player immortal. It’s not like we’d remember Timmy Smith had the 1987 Washington Redskins lost in the NFC championship game. Mediocre players are regarded as heroes and good players are considered great if they shine in a Super Bowl. That will never change.

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

There’s a spot in Super Bowl LIV line for all four teams on Championship Sunday in the NFL, and even more at stake for some of the individuals involved in the conference championship games. Here are the top 10 figures of championship weekend who could see their legacies change in a dramatic way with a trip to Super Bowl LIV:

10 (tie). San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan

It only makes sense to combine the two, since they came in together.

Shanahan could establish himself as the best young coach in football, surpassing Sean McVay. He could also erase the memory of the Atlanta Falcons’ Super Bowl collapse when he was calling plays. Lynch might get a bump for his Hall of Fame candidacy with a Super Bowl appearance as an executive. It couldn’t hurt.

There were a few rocky moments the first two seasons in the Lynch-Shanahan era, but year three has been a dream. Bringing one of the NFL’s flagship franchises back to the Super Bowl would elevate their reputations around the league.

Mathieu has been a big name for a long time. He was a star at LSU. His personal demons made him a compelling figure. He became an All-Pro with the Arizona Cardinals. He signed a huge three-year, $42 million deal with the Chiefs this offseason.

Story continues

But Mathieu’s career has had its ups and downs. Injuries have been an issue. He has made just one Pro Bowl, in 2015. But he’s still an amazing playmaker at defensive back, and helping the Chiefs defense to the Super Bowl would put him back in the consciousness as one of the NFL’s top defensive players. It might even push him to a Hall of Fame track. Mathieu is a big name regardless, but a Super Bowl trip would help him.

8. Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo

A long time ago, Spagnuolo was a can’t-miss star in coaching. His work as New York Giants defensive coordinator in 2007-08 included an all-time upset of the undefeated Patriots in Super Bowl XLII. Since then? He went 11-41 as a head coach and his defenses have mostly finished in the bottom half of the league.

But what if Spagnuolo, who is in his first season with the Chiefs, was behind a defensive revitalization over the second half of the season that led to the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years? Add that to his Super Bowl XLII ring, and his career looks a lot different. Maybe he won’t get back to being a hot name for a head-coaching job because he’s 60 years old, but leading two defenses to a Super Bowl would be something to remember.

7. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle

By now, people know about Kittle’s ability. He has the single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end. His dominant blocking is getting more attention. He’s one of the best non-quarterbacks in football.

Kittle is also one of the most fun-loving personalities in the NFL. Being on the stage of Super Bowl week would push him to a new level of stardom. He could start on a Rob Gronkowski-type track, on and off the field. It’s not like he’s an unknown, but being in a Super Bowl would be a boon for him.

6. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

There’s a reason you’ll find all four quarterbacks on this list. Super Bowls define quarterbacks. Imagine how we’d view Terry Bradshaw, Troy Aikman, Eli Manning or Joe Flacco if they didn’t have any rings.

Garoppolo has had an interesting NFL career. He became the great unknown as Tom Brady’s backup. He had a great start to his 49ers career and became a cult figure. He signed an enormous contract and then tore his ACL. He came back this year and played well, though nowhere near a top-five level.

Nobody will remember anything else is Garoppolo takes the 49ers to a Super Bowl. That’ll be on the top of his resume forever. Plenty of very good quarterbacks faded away quickly and were mostly forgotten because they never made a Super Bowl. With a win Sunday, Garoppolo would ensure that he’ll be remembered no matter what happens over the rest of his career.

5. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes and Dan Marino have been compared often, because both broke records in their second NFL season. Then it should be clear that a Super Bowl trip for Mahomes can’t be taken for granted.

Marino went to Super Bowl XIX in his second year, and never made it again. These opportunities aren’t guaranteed. We assume Mahomes will have the chance to make other Super Bowls, but we thought the same about Marino after 1984. Mahomes should be in line for another Super Bowl over the next 10-15 years. But you just don’t know.

If Mahomes can win a ring this season, he’ll have an all-time great MVP season and a Super Bowl title to his name at age 24. He’d be laying a foundation to perhaps be considered one of the greatest ever by the time he’s done.

4. Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry

At the end of the 1997 season, Terrell Davis won Super Bowl MVP. He’s the last running back to win that award.

When is the last time a running back was the story of the playoffs? With only a few exceptions, most Super Bowl teams this century have committees, no-names or flash-in-the-pan stars at running back. It’s a reminder why running back is being devalued.

Henry is trying to change that story. The 2019 rushing champ has been absolutely dominant in the playoffs. He’s the first player in NFL history with three straight games of 180 or more rushing yards. If the Titans make the Super Bowl, he’ll be the headliner. It has been many, many years since a running back could say that. And Henry is slated to be a free agent in March. The timing couldn’t be better.

3. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

The best comparison for Rodgers’ career to date, funny enough, might be Brett Favre.

Favre was undeniably great, with plenty of records and three MVPs. He had one Super Bowl ring, which means he didn’t have to live his life answering the same questions as Dan Marino, Jim Kelly, Dan Fouts and a few others do. But it still seemed Favre should have won more than one.

Rodgers got his ring, in Super Bowl XLV. But Green Bay’s failure to even reach another Super Bowl has led some to wonder if the Packers have wasted his career a bit. If Rodgers never goes back to another Super Bowl, that will be a part of his legacy. A second Super Bowl would raise his historic rank, which has stagnated the past few years. At one point it seemed he had a shot to be considered a top-five all-time quarterback. He wasn’t included in the NFL 100 All-Time Team that was recently announced and had 10 quarterbacks. It seems fair to think Rodgers would have been on that team with two rings instead of one.

Rodgers’ career has been great even if he never gets back to a Super Bowl. It would just be considered a lot greater if he did.

2. Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill

Think of it this way: Aaron Rodgers has a ring already. Patrick Mahomes has an MVP and plenty of time to get back to a Super Bowl. Jimmy Garoppolo has time too.

Tannehill? Who knows what will come next. He has had a tremendous season, but there will be skepticism it’s a fluke. He’ll be 32 years old next season. Right now, Tannehill would be remembered as not living up to his top-10 draft status with the Miami Dolphins.

But we all remember Super Bowl quarterbacks. We overrate many of them. Tannehill’s career would look so much different with a Super Bowl appearance. His price tag this offseason, when he becomes a free agent, would reflect that too. Rodgers’ career would look greater with another ring, a Super Bowl appearance would put Mahomes on an all-time track and it would validate Garoppolo. But a win Sunday would define Tannehill’s career in a way it wouldn’t for any of the other three quarterbacks.

1. Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid

It’s amazing to think about how Reid’s entire legacy changes with just one ring. It’s the overwhelming story of the NFL’s final four.

If Reid never wins a Super Bowl, that’s what he’ll be remembered for. He’s 1-5 in conference championship games. There are endless jokes about time management and playoff failures. It’s not necessarily fair. Reid is 207-128-1 as a coach. Only six coaches have won more games and they’re all legends: Don Shula, George Halas, Bill Belichick, Tom Landry, Curly Lambeau and Paul Brown. Reid has won double-digit games in 14 of his 21 seasons as a head coach, which is incredible.

All it would take is one Super Bowl title to entirely change the perception of his career. Then he’d be mentioned among the all-time greats (if you don’t believe that, take another look at the list of coaches ahead of him in wins). All of the other disappointments would fade away.

It’s not impossible to make the Hall of Fame as a coach without a ring. But among Super Bowl era coaches, only George Allen, Bud Grant and Marv Levy have done it. Reid will be a borderline case without a ring. He’s a slam dunk with just one. Nobody has more on the line over the next few weeks.