Leg injury limited Kansas State football quarterback Will Howard as a runner against Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Lost in the crazy finish to Kansas State football's last-second loss to Missouri on Saturday was the fact that quarterback Will Howard was not operating at full capacity.

While Howard continued to deliver in the passing game, a leg injury that hobbled him in the second half severely limited him in the quarterback run game. What it also meant was extra playing time for true freshman Avery Johnson, who already was part of the game plan.

By the time Mizzou's Harrison Mevis booted a 61-yard field goal on the last play of the game to give the Tigers (3-0) a 30-27 victory, Howard was visibly limping, though he refused to make excuses.

"It hurt, but I was fine," said Howard, who completed 25 of 39 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing 10 times for 21 yards. "I was good enough to play, so that's all that matters.

"I just banged my leg up. You have to rise up with adversity, and that's what the message is right now."

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) rolls out looking to pass the ball against Missouri on Saturday at Faurot Field.

The loss was the first of the season for the No. 15-ranked Wildcats.

K-State coach Chris Klieman said the decision to play Johnson initially — he saw limited action in the first half before Howard got hurt — had more to do with attacking Missouri's stingy run defense than anything.

"That was the plan all along," Klieman said of using the speedy Johnson, who rushed four times for 24 yards but did not attempt a pass. "He's one of our better players, and so we wanted to give him a small package.

"And then as we came out of, I think it was half or early in the third quarter, we basically weren't going to be able to run the football with Will, (so) we put Avery in there to get some designed quarterback runs, and I was glad that he got in there. It's going to help him in the long run."

The fact that Howard stayed in the game and gutted it out until the end came as no surprise to senior center Hayden Gillum.

Kansas State freshman quarterback Avery Johnson (5) runs the ball against Missouri's Joseph Charleston (28) during Saturday's game at Faurot Field.

"That's a testament to Will," Gillum said. "You guys seen Will and what he's done. We know that down the stretch Will's always going to be there and giving it his all.

"That loss hurt him just as much. You could see it in his eyes. It's tough. I'm proud of him. Will's always going to play."

Klieman also indicated after the game that starting right tackle Christian Duffie should be available for the first time this season when K-State plays host to Central Florida at 7 p.m. next Saturday in its Big 12 opener. The Wildcats have struggled at times through the first three games both in protecting Howard and running the ball.

