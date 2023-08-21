Leg injury could keep Teven Jenkins out into regular season

The Bears could be missing a starting offensive lineman when the regular season gets underway.

Left guard Teven Jenkins has a leg injury and Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that the team believes that his absence could extend into the first month of the season. Jenkins took part in the team's joint practices with the Colts last week, but joined most of the team's other starters in sitting out Saturday's game.

Alex Leatherwood is listed as the backup left guard on the team's depth chart.

Center Cody Whitehair and right guard Nate Davis have also missed time with injuries this summer, so the Bears may be doing a fair amount of mixing and matching up front as the regular season gets underway.