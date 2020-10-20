Lefty's dream: Jimmie Johnson's bond with young designer creates special No. 48 for final Texas ride

Noah Sweet’s journey to here started like most do — a love of Matchbox cars, visions of becoming a race car driver, connecting with your favorite driver on the track. Very few journeys reach this stage, though, with one dream fully realized at just 19 years old.

Sweet still has his first-grade notebook, which is filled with cherished early drawings of the car he was attached to the most — the metallic finishes, the yellow on blue that reminded him of the University of Michigan in his home state. His primitive but colorful images were predominantly of the No. 48 car of his favorite driver, Jimmie Johnson, who at the time, was in the midst of his streak of five consecutive championships.

Sweet, now a sophomore design student, has kept at making those images — from sketches to video game paint to ultra-realistic sims. Now one of his designs will make its real-world debut on the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Ally Chevrolet for Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM) at Texas Motor Speedway. His first on-track paint scheme will coincide with the third-to-last race in Johnson’s final full Cup Series season.

RELATED: Texas weekend schedule

“Seven-time Cup champion, no pressure,” says Sweet, who said he went through at least 10 concepts before settling on his final design. “This has been my dream. It was just a stressful process, but a fun one. I can confidently say it was fun.”

As with most story arcs, Sweet’s journey wasn’t a direct path to a design on the Cup Series grid. It meant finding his voice and dealing with the darker side of social media and mental health, finding support within NASCAR’s community of young designers and eventually from one of the sport’s most decorated champions.

“I kind of took the art aspect and I merged it into my passion for NASCAR and how much I enjoyed it,” Sweet said, “and it kind of came together to make this great huge atom bomb of two of my most passionate hobbies, and it turned into what is now. It’s really evolved since then, but like I’ve said time and time again, I never would’ve thought it would have gotten to this point.”

Painting a picture

Stock-car racing and art have always been outlets for Sweet, who has used the handle “Lefty” on his designs — even though he’s right-handed. He co-opted the nickname from an artist who goes by Left Boy, offering a nod to NASCAR’s tendency toward left turns.

Being a racing fan was an outlet for entertainment. Art was, too, but it also helped him communicate.

“It’s how I emotionally coped with things,” Sweet says. “Like as a kid, I was a very emotional kid and it came from a lot of my mental health issues. But I would generally draw and paint stuff to cope. Like if I was upset, I couldn’t really use my words.”

Growing up, when Sweet could not verbalize that he was upset, he would visualize it, sliding pictures of himself and his mood under his mother’s door in the night to convey his emotions.

So when a wave of social change swept the country during the spring and summer, Sweet expressed himself in the way that he knew — by drawing. The national reckoning coincided with a personal one, as one of Sweet’s relatives grappled with making their sexual orientation public. It also coincided with a NASCAR statement that emphasized the sport’s inclusivity. When all those factors came together, he educated himself, then he drew.

What emerged in June was the concept of a No. 48 Chevrolet adorned with rainbow colors to raise awareness for the LBGTQ community, a paint scheme created for iRacing that began to make the social media rounds. Sweet says he knew there would be backlash once the Pride scheme became more widely circulated, but wasn’t prepared for the full extent of bullying or harassment that he’d face.

It reached a head when his personal information was compromised and the rumors became more antagonizing. Instead of drawing, he left to distance himself from it, setting off alarms with a social media post that had his friends, followers and family fearing the worst. “I just felt like I had to remove myself because I felt like I got to a point that was affecting people around me,” Sweet says, noting he silenced his social-media accounts while in a seven-day program of inpatient care. “I definitely went AWOL, as they say, and it scared a lot of people. I never would have thought that I’d be that person that people were trying to find.”

Story continues