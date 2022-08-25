Lefty Sanchez makes decision-makers look smart as Phillies win third straight originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

This was a game that illustrated just how different things are for the Phillies since they opened the season with two poor months.

The team called up Cristopher Sanchez from the minors and gave him a spot start against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night.

The move was designed to give the Phillies’ regular five-man rotation a little extra rest heading into the final weeks of a playoff chase.

This wasn’t the first time this season that the Phils tried this strategy. Back on May 27, at Citi Field in New York, the team brought up Bailey Falter from the minors for a similar reason.

Those were the final days of Joe Girardi’s time as manager, back when everything was going wrong for the Phillies.

These are the days of Rob Thomson, when so much is going right for the Phillies.

The latest example: Sanchez, in just his fourth big-league start, pitched six innings of three-run ball to help the Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds, 7-5, in front of 24,400 at Citizens Bank Park.

Back in May, the strategy didn’t work out so well. The Phils played poor defense behind Falter – he allowed five runs but only two were earned – and lost 8-6 to the Mets. A few days later, Girardi was let go and Thomson took over.

The Phils have continued to have problems with the Mets under Thomson, but they have thrived otherwise. They are 47-26 under Thomson. Wednesday night’s win improved them to 69-55 overall and 64-41 against teams other than the Mets.

“Sanchez gave us exactly what we needed,” Thomson said after the game. “We thought giving our starters some extra rest was a huge thing for us. We’re in the dog days now and we’ve leaned on them quite a bit. This was really about the health of our staff.”

Sanchez scattered six hits and did not walk a batter. He struck out seven.

“He got us deep into the game, gave the ‘pen a little rest, gave the starters a little rest,” third baseman Alec Bohm said. “He did a great job.”

Bohm made an outstanding play to start a game-ending double play as things got hairy in the ninth. He also drove in a run with a hit in the Phillies’ four-run third inning. J.T. Realmuto led off that frame with a home run. Realmuto added a double on his way to three hits. Jean Segura also had three hits. Rhys Hoskins drove in three runs. Nick Castellanos added a pair of hits to improve his hitting streak to 14 games.

Castellanos’ best at-bat of the night might have come in the first inning when he grounded into a double play. He pushed Cincinnati starter T.J. Zeuch to 10 pitches, missed a three-run homer to left by a few feet and an extra-base hit to right by a foot or two.

The Phillies finished the night with 15 hits and were 6 for 16 with runners in scoring position.

“Keep the line moving, get the next guy up there and give him a chance to drive in a run,” Bohm said of the team’s offensive approach. “Nobody was trying to do too much. Nobody was trying to be a hero. Just pass the baton and put together good innings.”

Armed with a little extra rest, Aaron Nola will start Thursday night’s series finale against the Reds. The Phils are looking for a four-game sweep of the NL Central’s second-worst team. On Friday, the NL Central’s worst team, the Pittsburgh Pirates, come to town. The Phils control the second NL wild-card spot by two games over San Diego. The schedule is being kind to them and their starting pitchers are rested – thanks to Cristopher Sanchez.

