With lefty reliever Zack Britton on the shelf, here are some free agents for Yankees to consider

The more one examines the Yankees’ roster, the easier it becomes to poke holes in it.

All-MLB performers Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole are the only legitimate stars who will conjure up memories of the teams the Yankees put on the field in the late ‘90s and 2009. Beyond them, there’s a track record of success from players like Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu and Aroldis Chapman, but each of them have stains on their Yankee tenures, either from injuries or puzzling down years that seemingly came out of nowhere.

With the roster churn that characterizes each offseason, there’s often a tendency for one area of need to go overlooked. The Yankee front office could not be more cognizant of the fans’ distaste for Gleyber Torres and Gary Sanchez, birthing endless queries about what the shortstop and catcher positions will look like moving forward. But amid all the free agent chasing, Zack Britton’s elbow injury has slipped quietly under the radar.

In September, when all eyes were on making the playoffs, manager Aaron Boone casually mentioned that Britton’s season-ending reconstructive elbow operation was “essentially” Tommy John, a surgery that requires at least a year to recover from. That puts Britton on track to return in September 2022 at the very earliest, eliminating most of next season. At the GM meetings earlier this month, Brian Cashman said Britton seeing game action in 2022 is “possible toward the end, but it’s probable that you won’t see him.”

That’s a significant blow for the Yankees and Britton, who had a 2.22 ERA in 105.1 innings for the Bombers before being hampered by the elbow injuries that derailed both his 2021 season and his numbers. Knowing that Britton is, unfortunately, very unlikely to return to the pitcher he was in 2019 — his first full year with the Yankees when he had an absurd 77.2% ground ball rate — the Yankees moved quickly to bring back Joely Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was the best lefty in the bullpen last year, proving to be a great get at the trade deadline. But the plan was always for Britton to be the alpha lefty. He’s the one who once finished fourth in Cy Young voting and 11th in the MVP race while pitching for the Orioles, and the one the Yankees gave $39 million to put the clamps on teams in the late innings.

Should the Yankees look for a Britton replacement in the setup role — Jonathan Loaisiga was incendiary last year, but he threw over twice as many innings as he ever had in an MLB season, and relievers can be as erratic as the stock market — there are some viable candidates out there.

If Cashman wants to go with a true like-for-like replacement, he should look no further than Jake Diekman. The wizened lefty has been a staple of MLB bullpens since 2012, and he’s aging tremendously. Both of Diekman’s best strikeout rates have come in the last two seasons. While he needs to cut down on walks and homers, a death knell for relievers, Diekman’s slider is still as nasty as ever. At 6-4 with a cross-body delivery, Diekman’s vicious slider held lefties to a .121 average in 2021 as over half of their swings against it resulted in a whiff.

Andrew Chafin, a teammate of Diekman last year in Oakland, is also a free agent after declining a $5.25 million mutual option with the A’s. It’s easy to see why Chafin made that decision, as his most recent showing translates to much more money. By Wins Above Replacement, the mustachioed Chafin was the league’s 21st-best reliever in 2021, holding opponents to a .184 batting average and running a 0.93 WHIP.

At lower risks, the Yankees could hand out a one-year deal for very little money to obtain a guy like Sean Doolittle or Brad Hand. Both are undoubtedly past their primes but have one pitch that can still wreak hell on lefties, Doolittle with his fastball and Hand with his slider. These would be experiments for sure, but they also wouldn’t dent the payroll very hard. It’s unclear if Doolittle would be willing to shear his beard for the Yankees, though.

Of course, the team could also cut its losses on Britton and push forward without a left-handed stand-in. Devoting large swaths of capital to relief pitchers has also not worked for the Yankees recently (see: Justin Wilson and Darren O’Day). Knowing that, they may opt to duplicate the strategies that landed them Rodriguez and Clay Holmes, two strongholds in the bullpen that cost minor leaguers in a trade rather than millions in guaranteed money.

There’s no shortage of right-handers in free agency either. We don’t know how the Yankees’ internal evaluations regard them, but Ryan Tepera and Daniel Hudson are coming off solid seasons, and the steady hands of Mychal Givens and Corey Knebel might be worth a look as well.

While not on the same level of priority as other positions, the bullpen can always use another arm or two. Especially with the mileage that was put on Loaisiga and Chad Green’s tickers last season, some veteran support in free agency could prove to be the sneaky type of move that elevates the Yankees’ win total by a few games.