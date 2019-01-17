Leftwich joins Buccaneers as offensive coordinator

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made it official: Byron Leftwich is the team's new offensive coordinator.

The Bucs announced the hiring Wednesday, a week after incoming coach Bruce Arians said the ex-NFL quarterback would call plays next season and Clyde Christensen would serve as quarterbacks coach.

Christensen's hiring also was announced Wednesday, when the Bucs said former player Antwaan Randle El is joining Arians' staff as an offensive assistant.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Leftwich played 10 seasons in the NFL, entering the league as a first-round draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2003 and also spending time with the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers and Buccaneers.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL