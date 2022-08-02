Leftover notes from Vikings’ first padded training camp practice

The pads came on for the very first time to kick-start the second week of training camp practice for the Minnesota Vikings, and things were certainly more physical than what we saw from the team on Saturday.

This was the first real practice to get a sense of where players are at in their preparation for the regular season, whether that’s longtime veterans or rookies in their first NFL year. There’s no better simulation of real football than a padded practice.

The Vikings clearly have some work to do with a couple of trouble spots, such as tight end and the interior offensive line, continuing to show up as possible concerns for the team.

But there were obviously major positives to take away as well, most notably the contributions from many of the new faces in the locker room.

Here are some leftover notes from Monday’s practice.

Irv Smith Jr. leaves practice early

Irv Smith Jr. left the field with a trainer after looking a bit shaken up after a play on Monday. He did return to the sideline later without a helmet and didn’t practice the rest of the day.

It’ll be something to monitor throughout the week.

There have been concerns surrounding Smith’s health after he missed all of last season with a meniscus injury. The Vikings don’t have a lot of reliable depth behind him at the tight end position, especially with Tyler Conklin leaving for the New York Jets in the offseason.

So the team is hopeful Smith can stay on the field for what’s expected to be a breakout season for him in a contract year. And yet, Monday’s practice was just a reminder of how quickly things can change in this sport.

Andrew Booth Jr. takes aim at Justin Jefferson

Vikings rookie Andrew Booth Jr. isn’t intimidated by any receiver standing across from him, including All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson.

The feisty cornerback was at it again on the practice field on Monday going after receivers in one-on-one drills. He had some back-and-forths on the field with Jefferson and Bisi Johnson.

This comes less than a week after the intense brush-ups he had with second-year receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

First day of pads and this is a spicy 1-on-1 session between WRs and CBs. Rookie CB Andrew Booth was jawing with WR Justin Jefferson and had to be separated from WR Bisi Johnson. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) August 1, 2022

Booth is incredibly confident in his abilities, and he also clearly has a knack for getting under people’s skin on the football field. It’s the very definition of a possible great corner in the making.

Akayleb Evans isn't just here for the ride

Since the 2022 NFL Draft, all of the focus has remained on Cameron Dantzler and rookie Andrew Booth Jr. as the likeliest candidates to start at cornerback across from Patrick Peterson.

But Akayleb Evans, the fourth-round pick out of Missouri, is proving to be a playmaker in his own right. He isn’t showing up and just handing the job over on a silver platter to one of his teammates.

Even if he doesn’t get the starting job as a rookie, he might be good enough to find his way onto the field as a part of Ed Donatell’s defense in at least some capacity.

One day at a time 😈 https://t.co/gNSnOvXP4W — Akayleb Evans (@AkaylebEvans) August 1, 2022

The future is looking bright for the Vikings at cornerback, and Evans should be a big part of it.

Not a good day for Garrett Bradbury

The interior offensive line struggles for the Vikings have been noted throughout the offseason with the primary trouble spots being right guard and center, which is occupied by former first-round draft pick Garrett Bradbury.

There’s hope that he’ll step it up while playing in a contract year after having his fifth-year option declined. But Monday’s padded practice wasn’t a great start with him getting blown up on multiple plays by defensive tackle Harrison Phillips.

Garrett Bradbury got run over by Harrison Phillips a couple times in 1-on-1 drills today. Phillips is really strong and powerful, but it's concerning that Bradbury's No. 1 issue doesn't seem to have gone away. — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) August 1, 2022

This is obviously a make-or-break year for Bradbury, who faces a future of uncertainty after this season. However, the Vikings still remain dedicated to him as their starting center, for now.

Kirk Cousins comes up clutch

The defense was a problem throughout most of the day for the Vikings offense, but quarterback Kirk Cousins did show off some solid decision-making and great throws in the two-minute drill.

There were the usual suspects, Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn, making plays, in team drills, but Cousins also hit tight end Zach Davidson and wideout Bisi Johnson on some great passing plays downfield.

Assuming players stay healthy, the Vikings offense is going to be fun to watch with the myriad of playmakers they have on the roster this season.

