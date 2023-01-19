Who left Wisconsin football following the 2022 season?

This offseason has been filled with excitement for Badger fans as new head coach Luke Fickell has brought in a whole new staff and over a dozen players via the transfer portal.

With the addition of offensive coordinator Phil Longo and his “Air Raid” offense, Wisconsin has earned the commitments of three quarterbacks and four wide receivers, including C.J. Williams from USC, the highest rated WR in modern program history.

That being said, with everyone paying so much attention to those coming into the program, it’d be easy to lose track of the players that have decided to move on from the Badgers following the 2022 campaign.

Here’s where the departures have ended up:

Graham Mertz, Quarterback: Florida

Nick Herbig, Linebacker: NFL Draft

Isaac Guerendo, Running Back: Louisville

John Torchio, Safety: NFL Draft

Thank you Madison ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0hcfhqnnAH — John Torchio (@JohnTorchio) January 1, 2023

Logan Brown, Offensive Tackle: Kansas

Keeanu Benton, Defensive Tackle: NFL Draft

Love you Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/rWFeTsD8b0 — Keeanu Benton (@keeanu_benton) December 9, 2022

Deacon Hill, Quarterback: Iowa

Joe Tippmann, Center: NFL Draft

Semar Melvin, Defensive Back: Michigan State

Cedrick Dort Jr, Cornerback: NFL Draft

Story to be continued, thank you god📖 💜 pic.twitter.com/EdXNK63VN5 — Cedrick Dort ll (@CedrickDjr) January 10, 2023

Jaylan Franklin, Tight End: Michigan State

Jay Shaw, Cornerback: NFL Draft

🚨BREAKING🚨 Wisconsin CB Jay Shaw has announced that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. More: https://t.co/Fvv5bxL6r1 pic.twitter.com/XnqyJyuG9Q — On3 (@On3sports) December 8, 2022

Tristan Monday, Defensive Lineman: Arizona State

Justin Clark, Defensive Back: NFL Draft

Titus Toler, Safety: Boise State

Stephan Bracey, Wide Receiver: Central Michigan

Dean Engram, Wide Receiver/Cornerback: Transfer Portal

I am grateful for my time as a Badger. With that being said, I am entering the Transfer Portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining. Love, Dean Engram pic.twitter.com/fviCTf4o3j — Dean Engram (@DeanEngram) January 19, 2023

Jim Leonhard, Defensive Coordinator/Interim Head Coach: Unknown

