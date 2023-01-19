Who left Wisconsin football following the 2022 season?
This offseason has been filled with excitement for Badger fans as new head coach Luke Fickell has brought in a whole new staff and over a dozen players via the transfer portal.
With the addition of offensive coordinator Phil Longo and his “Air Raid” offense, Wisconsin has earned the commitments of three quarterbacks and four wide receivers, including C.J. Williams from USC, the highest rated WR in modern program history.
That being said, with everyone paying so much attention to those coming into the program, it’d be easy to lose track of the players that have decided to move on from the Badgers following the 2022 campaign.
Here’s where the departures have ended up:
Graham Mertz, Quarterback: Florida
Be like Graham.
Welcome to Gator Nation, @GrahamMertz5!#GoGators | #D23AMTEAM pic.twitter.com/4JLfsrgpbz
— Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 28, 2022
Nick Herbig, Linebacker: NFL Draft
Mahalo🤙🏼 #19era☔️ #OnWisconsin #LLDC🕊️💔 pic.twitter.com/VKdjFMsGl1
— Nick Herbig (@nickherbig_) December 10, 2022
Isaac Guerendo, Running Back: Louisville
New Beginnings.. ✍🏾 #GoCards #LsUp pic.twitter.com/gr9oNG4WQq
— Isaac Guerendo (@isaacguerendo) January 10, 2023
John Torchio, Safety: NFL Draft
Thank you Madison ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0hcfhqnnAH
— John Torchio (@JohnTorchio) January 1, 2023
Logan Brown, Offensive Tackle: Kansas
#RockChalk pic.twitter.com/miaS0uOVHf
— Logan Brown (@loganbrown53) October 30, 2022
Keeanu Benton, Defensive Tackle: NFL Draft
Love you Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/rWFeTsD8b0
— Keeanu Benton (@keeanu_benton) December 9, 2022
Deacon Hill, Quarterback: Iowa
Let’s work @HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/vZVykoFl9k
— Deacon Pe’a Hill (@dhillsb10) January 4, 2023
Joe Tippmann, Center: NFL Draft
— joe tippmann (@JoeTippmann) December 8, 2022
Semar Melvin, Defensive Back: Michigan State
GOD BLESS! #SD4L 💚 https://t.co/SVr6Hk9Yx7
— 20 (@SemarMelvin) December 21, 2022
Cedrick Dort Jr, Cornerback: NFL Draft
Story to be continued, thank you god📖 💜 pic.twitter.com/EdXNK63VN5
— Cedrick Dort ll (@CedrickDjr) January 10, 2023
Jaylan Franklin, Tight End: Michigan State
I’m coming home… #GoGreen #V4MSU pic.twitter.com/1VIIpEIcVF
— Jaylan (@JaylanFranklin_) December 13, 2022
Jay Shaw, Cornerback: NFL Draft
🚨BREAKING🚨 Wisconsin CB Jay Shaw has announced that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.
More: https://t.co/Fvv5bxL6r1 pic.twitter.com/XnqyJyuG9Q
— On3 (@On3sports) December 8, 2022
Tristan Monday, Defensive Lineman: Arizona State
Officially Home🔱 pic.twitter.com/MoWnyGLy9z
— Tristan Monday (@monday_tristan) December 21, 2022
Justin Clark, Defensive Back: NFL Draft
— Justin Clark (@jclark_24_) December 2, 2022
Titus Toler, Safety: Boise State
COMMITTED! #Bleedblue pic.twitter.com/t4F2kB3ZtN
— Titus Toler (@TitusToler562) December 19, 2022
Stephan Bracey, Wide Receiver: Central Michigan
Welcome home Stephan Bracey, Jr.!
➡️➡️ https://t.co/aDjnNFC58x#FireUpChips | #CMUSigningDay2023🔥⬆️🏈 pic.twitter.com/fgZ1rn8iEa
— CMU Football (@CMU_Football) December 21, 2022
Dean Engram, Wide Receiver/Cornerback: Transfer Portal
I am grateful for my time as a Badger.
With that being said, I am entering the Transfer Portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining.
Love, Dean Engram pic.twitter.com/fviCTf4o3j
— Dean Engram (@DeanEngram) January 19, 2023
Jim Leonhard, Defensive Coordinator/Interim Head Coach: Unknown
On Wisconsin! pic.twitter.com/lkgkPWmrO1
— Jim Leonhard (@jimleonhard) December 7, 2022