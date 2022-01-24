Who’s left: Tracking former Lions still playing in the postseason

The NFL is down to its final four. After an incredible divisional round, the championship games for the AFC and NFC will have a hard time matching the action. But several former Detroit Lions will try and help their new teams advance to the Super Bowl.

There are several former Lions still alive in the postseason. One is far more prominent than all the others combined, of course, but each team has at least a little Detroit flavor on the roster.

San Francisco 49ers

In San Francisco, former Lions first-rounder Laken Tomlinson starts at left guard for the 49ers. Tomlinson was Detroit’s first-round pick in 2015 and was traded to the 49ers after two largely underwhelming seasons with the Lions. He’s started all but one game for San Francisco since arriving in 2017.

Tomlinson is the only former Lions player on the 49ers’ active roster, though DE Alex Barrett is on the practice squad. Barrett played two games for the Lions in 2017 and spent much of the 2018 season on Detroit’s practice squad. Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu played for the Lions in 2020, but he is on the 49ers’ injured reserve list.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs have just one former Lions player, fullback Michael Burton. The journeyman began his career in 2015 as a fifth-round pick by the Lions. Burton played two seasons in Detroit, catching six passes and running the ball twice in 31 games. Burton plays on just under 10 percent of the Chiefs’ offensive plays and is a fixture on their special teams.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals don’t have a single former Lions player on the active roster for their matchup with the Chiefs. One-time Detroit DT Mike Daniels is on the Bengals’ practice squad. Former Lions first-round (2012 draft) tackle Riley Reiff started 12 games for Cincinnati before going on I.R. in December.

Los Angeles Rams

Then there’s the Los Angeles Rams. A certain No. 9 at quarterback is thriving in his first postseason outside of Detroit after spending the first 12 seasons of his career with the Lions. Matthew Stafford has exorcised some demons in this postseason. He’s not the only ex-Lions player looking to get to the Super Bowl with Los Angeles.

Defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson played four seasons in Detroit as the Lions’ second-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft. He left for Los Angeles as a free agent after the 2019 season. Wide receiver and return man Brandon Powell began his career in Detroit in 2018, playing in six games.

While not on the active roster, Ryan Santoso serves as the Rams’ practice squad punter and kicker — something to watch with regular kicker Matt Gay dinged up. Santoso played three games for the Lions in 2021, making 2-of-3 field goals and 5-of-6 extra points.

