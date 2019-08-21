The secret is out on Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson. The reigning Freshman All-American and Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year wouldn't have had the outstanding season he did without the guys up front.

The Beavers return 13 players to their offensive line group heading into the 2019 season. Of those 13, just five are redshirt juniors or older.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In the video above, we sat down with Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren to talk about the Beavers offensive line.

"I think the line starts with Blake (Brandel) and Gus (Lavaka) on the left side… those guys have played a lot of football here at Oregon State and we're looking for them to kind of lead that unit…," says Lindgren.

The 6-foot-7, 307-pound redshirt senior Brandel has started all 12 games for the Beavers since his sophomore season in 2017. To have someone such as Brandel on the offensive line who has has 36 consecutive starts (the longest on the team) to continue to lead the line, make room for Jefferson and protect the quarterback is a huge asset.

Next to Brandel stands Gus Lavaka, the 6-foot-4, 347-pound senior who found his name on the Outland Trophy watch list presented to the nation's best interior lineman. Lavaka has appeared in 34 games (31 starts) entering into his senior season.

Brandel and Lavaka are the foundation to this offensive line and to the success of the Beavers' offense this upcoming season. That offensive line helped Jefferson to seven games of 100 or more yards, including two of 200 or more.

[READ MORE]:

We are yet to see what Oregon State tight end Noah Togiai is capable of

Oregon State Beavers have confidence in quarterback corps

Left side, strong side on the Oregon State offensive line originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest