‘I left room for no doubt as the best D-lineman here’: David Stone stands out at Under Armour All-American practices

The Oklahoma Sooners’ 2024 recruiting class is pretty much done, barring any last-second signees on National Signing Day. Sooner fans have held out hope for five-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley.

It seems like that one is in the books as McKinley flipped his commitment from the Texas A&M Aggies to his home state LSU Tigers. But the Sooners have still put together a great class. They’re currently in the top 10 on each of the major recruiting sites and are as high as No. 7 according to 247Sports.

A few Oklahoma signees have been participating in the Under Armour All-American game festivities. From all accounts it looks like everything is going well, especially for the players in the trenches.

One of the stars has been five-star defensive tackle David Stone. Stone told OUInsider he’s felt good about how well he’s performed during the one-on-one and practice sessions.

Happy New Year. Here’s a David Stone bull-rush on Clemson signee Elyjah Thurmon. pic.twitter.com/brcepLCukb — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) January 1, 2024

“I know I did a great job,” Stone said. “I left room for no doubt as the best D-lineman here. People have no choice but to watch everything. If you want to do your job as an evaluator, I left the best product out there.”

Stone even went on to say he’s pushing to be the nation’s top player in the class when it’s all said and done and the rankings become official. He has his eyes set on being named the MVP of the All-American game that takes place on Jan. 4, 2024.

Watching his combination of speed and power has been fun the last few days and something Sooner fans hope carries over to Norman.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire