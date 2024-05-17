Left quad strain sidelines Chicago White Sox third baseman Bryan Ramos

NEW YORK — Bryan Ramos is headed to the injured list.

The Chicago White Sox placed the third baseman on the 10-day IL ahead of Friday’s game against the New York Yankees with a left quad strain.

Ramos suffered the injury in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Washington Nationals at Guaranteed Rate Field. He has made an impact since being called up from Double-A Birmingham on May 4, slashing .281/.294/.344 with two doubles, two RBIs and four runs in his first 10 major-league games.

The IL stint is retroactive to Wednesday.

The Sox made three other roster moves before Friday’s series opener at Yankee Stadium, recalling outfielder Corey Julks from Triple-A Charlotte, reinstating infielder Danny Mendick from the 10-day injured list and optioning infielder Braden Shewmake to Charlotte.

The Sox acquired Julks in a trade on Wednesday with the Houston Astros in exchange for pitcher Luis Rodríguez. The 28-year-old spent most of 2023 with the Astros, batting .245 with 14 doubles, six homers, 33 RBIs and 15 stolen bases in 93 games.

Mendick went on the injured list on May 4 with lower back tightness. He returns to the Sox after playing two rehab games with the Knights. Mendick is slashing .256/.293/.410 with three doubles, one homer and three RBIs in 10 games with the Sox this season.

Shewmake is batting .125 with one home run, four RBIs and four runs in 29 games.