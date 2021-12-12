Who’s left? Projecting the Lions depth chart for Week 14

After being literally plagued with illnesses and injuries all week, the Detroit Lions were forced to make a flurry of roster moves just one day before they’re set to face the Denver Broncos.

Over the last five days, the team has had to place center Evan Brown, running back Jamaal Williams, safety Tracy Walker, and cornerbacks Bobby Price, Mark Gilbert, and Ifeatu Melifonwu on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Lions also ruled out running back D’Andre Swift, as well as linebackers Julian Okwara and Jalen Reeves-Maybin. Tight end T.J. Hockenson is doubtful to play and 12 other players are listed as questionable.

To compensate, the Lions had to elevate seven players from their practice squad to fill the massive holes in their roster.

With all of these moves, Lions fans are asking “Who’s left?”

Quarterbacks

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Starter: Jared Goff

Reserves: Tim Boyle, David Blough

Goff was one of the many players afflicted by the flu bug that was going around in Allen Park, but is good to go versus the Broncos. Boyle will be his primary backup and Blough provides some extra insurance, though fans should hope neither have to see the field.

Running backs

Starters: Jermar Jefferson, Godwin Igwebuike, Jason Cabinda (FB)

Reserve: Craig Reynolds

The Lions have been successful with the one-two punch of Swift and Williams all season. Now with both unable to play on Sunday, they will have to rely on three very inexperienced running backs.

Igwebuike and Jefferson have been extremely efficient on limited touches but we have yet to see what they can do when they are the featured backs. Reynolds put on a show in the preseason but has a grand total of seven yards from scrimmage in this three-year career in the NFL.

Cabinda may also see an increased role as he has been practicing as both a fullback and tight end this season.

Wide receivers

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Kalif Raymond

Reserves: Trinity Benson, KhaDarel Hodge, Tom Kennedy

Story continues

The only position group unaffected by injuries or illnesses on the Lions is the wide receivers.

St. Brown surely earned the starting role after his game-winning performance last weekend. Reynolds and Raymond have also been serviceable as starters over the past few weeks.

Benson, Hodge, and Kennedy will have to step up when they come in on offense. Without a solid stable of running backs, expect the Lions to be passing more often, meaning more wide receivers being on the field.

Tight ends

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Brock Wright

Reserves: Shane Zylstra, Jason Cabinda

Wright scored his first career touchdown last Sunday and now he will take over the starting role at tight end while T.J. Hockenson deals with an injury. The undrafted rookie has been used primarily as a blocking tight end but now will have to make some plays as a receiver.

Zylstra was called up from the practice squad and will serve as a backup and extra blocker on offense. As mentioned before, Cabinda has been putting in work with the tight ends so don’t count him out of taking snaps at the position.

In a pinch, the Lions could also use linebacker Rashod Berry, who played tight end for Ohio State throughout his collegiate career.

Offensive line

(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Starters: LT Taylor Decker, LG Jonah Jackson (questionable – illness), C Ryan McCollum, RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai (questionable – illness), RT Penei Sewell (questionable – shoulder/illness)

Reserves: T Will Holden, G Tommy Kraemer, T Matt Nelson (questionable – ankle)

There’s no sugarcoating this; the Lions’ offensive line depth is abysmal. With three starters listed as questionable, the Lions just barely have enough players to fill in if those three can’t play.

As the only center left on the roster, undrafted rookie McCollum will get the start. He has taken some snaps at center this season and has held his own. Let’s hope he looks just as capable when he’s forced to play every snap on offense.

Defensive line

Lions

Starters: DE Michael Brockers (questionable – knee/illness), NT Alim McNeill (questionable – illness), DE Nick Williams (questionable – illness)

Reserves: DE Levi Onwuzurike (questionable – illness), NT John Penisini (questionable – illness), DE Bruce Hector

It’s a terrifying thought that the only fully-healthy defensive lineman in Detroit is Hector, who was just called up from the practice squad.

The Lions’ five other linemen dealt with the flu this week but will hopefully see the field on Sunday. Just like with the line on offense, depth is thin and that could be a liability. While the team does have some outside linebackers who could aid at the position, many of them have been dealing with health issues as well.

Tackle Matt Nelson also played defensive line in college and could be an emergency use player if needed.

Linebackers

(AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Starters: OLB Charles Harris (questionable – illness), ILB Alex Anzalone, ILB Derrick Barnes, OLB Austin Bryant (questionable – shoulder)

Reserves: OLB Rashod Berry, OLB Jessie Lemonier, ILB Anthony Pittman, ILB Josh Woods,

The Lions’ linebackers seem to be another unit that came off relatively scot-free. Harris should be cleared to play but Bryant is still a large question mark as he deals with yet another injury. Anzalone and Barnes will be the undisputed starters for this group at the two inside roles.

Pittman has trained at both inside and outside linebacker spots while Woods has seen a fair share of snaps at inside linebacker this season already. Bolton was called up from the practice squad but has no regular-season experience despite being in the league for almost three whole seasons. Berry and Lemonier both saw their first snaps on defense last Sunday and are very raw depth pieces to have if Bryant can’t play.

Fullback Jason Cabinda was a linebacker in his time at Penn State and began his NFL career at the position as well. If depth is thin, he might have to play both ways on Sunday.

Defensive backs

LionsStarters: CB Amani Oruwariye, CB Jerry Jacobs, NB Nickell Robey-Coleman, FS Dean Marlowe, SS Will Harris

Reserves: CB Corey Ballentine, CB Parnell Motley, FS C.J. Moore, FS Jalen Elliott

While the starters at cornerback are the same as they’ve been for most of the season, every depth player they have is either on IR or on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Because of this, Ballentine and Motley were called up to the active roster from the practice squad.

While Harris had started at nickel for the past few games and Marlowe has seen the most reps at strong safety, it would make the most sense for the Lions to have the two of them move around. As the best option at safety, Harris would likely play strong safety while Marlowe moves to free safety.

At nickel, the most experienced player at the position is Robey-Coleman, who was also just called up from the practice squad. A former starter for the Bills, Rams, and Eagles, he should be the first name on the depth chart for the slot defender role.

It should be noted that running back Godwin Igwebuike initially signed with Detroit as a strong safety. He played safety for four years at Northwestern and had bounced around the league at that position since 2018. While it’s unlikely, he may be penciled in as an emergency option in the defensive backfield.

Specialists

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Starters: K Riley Patterson (questionable – illness), P Jack Fox, LS Scott Daly

Reserves: None

This trio will remain the starting unit. Despite Patterson being questionable to play, the Lions didn’t elevate kicker Aldrick Rosas from the practice squad. Unless they’re confident in Fox handling kicking duties as well, it’s safe to say Patterson will play.

1

1