“I was left in no man’s land”: Roy Keane reveals his “disgust” at how his Man United career ended

Legendary Manchester United Roy Keane has opened up on the controversial circumstances under which his career at the club came to an end.

Keane was United’s skipper for eight of the 12 trophy-laden years that he spent at Old Trafford after joining them in 1993.

With United, he won an incredible seven Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the Champions League. Keane was also part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s all-conquering 1999 side that won the treble.

However, Keane’s departure was a tumultuous and extremely acrimonious one.

He conducted an interview with MUTV in which he mercilessly ripped into his teammates and harshly criticised them after a 4-1 loss against Middlesbrough in November 2005. It’s important to note that Keane did not feature in that match.

The interview, which was never aired, left Ferguson seething and as a result, the Scot’s relationship with his skipper deteriorated massively. Just weeks after, Keane was informed by the manager and chief executive David Gill that they were terminating his contract with the club.

Keane’s dramatic exit saw him remain clubless until the January transfer window.

Reflecting on what actually happened nearly two decades later, Keane revealed his anger at how the situation was handled by Ferguson and the United top brass. The Irishman told the Stick to Football podcast that he was essentially left in “no man’s land.”

The 52-year-old remarked, “I get my anger is obviously a long time ago but the worst anger you can have is the justified anger where you feel – again I feel – I hadn’t done anything wrong.”

“I was 34, I had a broken foot, and my contract was coming up, it was an easy fix for [Manchester] United to go, “Your days are numbered, alright, cheers, thanks a lot” – and I’ve seen players leave but I could have left in the summer.”

He gave details of a brutal 10-minute meeting in which Ferguson and Gill told him that his time at United had come to a premature end.

“My solicitor, my client, who did all my deals, the most relaxed, placid man you’d ever meet, I’ve seen him negotiate – a very good man and knew a good deal – but he almost fell off his chair. Ferguson and [David] Gill went, “We’ve come to the end and here’s a statement.” I was like, ‘”Alright” and he was like, “What?!” I said, “Leave it Mike,” and they went out and I said, “Yeah, I’m out of here,” and he [my solicitor] couldn’t believe it – all within ten minutes.”

“I just think if people think that little of you, I’m not going to go, “Well you know, I’m going to see my contract out.” Believe it or not, I thought too much of the club. I could have easily gone, “Is that what you think of me? But I’ll see out my contract, I’ll come in everyday.”

Keane added, “In hindsight, [I could have said], “We’ve come to the end, yeah, but I’ve got a contract with Manchester United just like you do with United” – you’re on about principles but when something like that is in front of me, I’m like disgusted with people, I go, “I wouldn’t even want to see you again.”

“I was home by half nine, quarter to ten, my wife’s gone, “What’s happened?”, I went, “It’s over.” They still hadn’t done my termination, and Mike was like, “I can’t believe it’s happening” and then statements came out, then I found out that day I couldn’t go to another team – so I couldn’t play until January.”

“If I’d have known, I would have said, “I’ll just train with the reserves and get myself fit,” so I left Manchester United having not played for two or three months with a broken foot, and I couldn’t go to anyone until January. I was in no man’s land.”

Keane explained that ultimately, it was his decision to part ways with United despite the fact that he was good for the club and the club was good for him. He however noted that Ferguson could have done better and explained to him that they would officially cut him loose in the summer.

Keane further stated, “The one thing I’d always praise the manager [Sir Alex Ferguson] for is at the time he obviously had to manage some really good players and big characters. I always thought he said the right thing, at the right time. I liked the fact that he’s just got that balance right regarding being tough, or being fair with people.”

“I no doubt caused him trouble when I was a bit younger – whether it was going drinking, or going missing, or being late for training, whatever might be the case – but my issue towards the end is, and my anger I’ve always had at the end when I left was, I felt I did nothing wrong and I still have that.”

“Listen, if you do something wrong you hold your hands up and I did lots of things at [Manchester] United wrong – absolutely I don’t sit here for one minute thinking, “Well, I was this great pro” – far from it and my role at United is greatly exaggerated, 100 per cent.”

He once again reiterated that there was absolutely no wrongdoing on his part and United could have treated him far better than they did.

“Listen, I’m a big boy, I can deal with it. It was all the way it was done; it wasn’t nice – that’s the bit. Not that I had to leave United, no – again, that’s life.”

After cutting ties with United, Keane went on to sign for Celtic. He played for them for a bit before he picked up a career-ending injury.







