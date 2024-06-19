Jun 17, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies starting pitcher Ryan Prager (18) throws against the Kentucky Wildcats during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Prager put No. 3 Texas A&M on his back and nearly tossed a no-hitter on Monday night during a 5-1 victory versus No. 2 Kentucky.

The sophomore left-handed pitcher recorded 20 outs before the first Wildcat tallied a hit. He (9-1) earned the win by pitching 6.2 scoreless innings and allowing 2 hits and 1 walk with 4 strikeouts on 95 pitches.

"Just super grateful to be back. Last time we were here, there left a little sour taste in my mouth," Prager recalled. "To be able to come back out with this group of guys and do what we did, it was a testament to who this team is. We've shown that we can do it in a variety of different ways. "To be honest, we just enjoy being around each other. The more days we can be around each other, we're truly grateful for."

Next up for the Aggies (51-13) is a rematch with SEC rival Florida (36-29), who they beat 3-2 in the opening round on Saturday night. With a win tonight, Texas A&M clinches a berth in the College World Series finals. First pitch Wednesday is at 6 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 'Left a little sour taste,' Aggies LHP Ryan Prager recalls College World Series memories