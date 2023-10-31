What’s left for Gators to play for during final month? | Analysis

Fresh off another humiliating loss to rival Georgia, Florida hosts Arkansas on Saturday aiming for a November to remember, not one to forget.

The Gators (5-3, 3-2 SEC) are 6.5-point favorites against the struggling Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5) while pushing to secure bowl eligibility and avoid their first losing regular season since 2017.

Billy Napier’s squad is 4-0 in the Swamp, winning by an average margin of 17.3 points against three FBS foes (Tennessee, Charlotte, Vanderbilt), and 9-2 overall under UF’s second-year coach.

After last weekend an uphill climb as underdogs awaits the Gators at LSU and Missouri followed by a Nov. 25 visit from Florida State.

Florida carries forward modest goals and plenty of questions.

What’s left to play for during final month?

Plenty, given the breadth of Napier’s rebuild, the Gators’ abundance of youth, 2022 season-ending tailspin and the importance of the 2024 recruiting class.

Following a 43-20 loss to Georgia, Napier noted Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart is in his eighth season. Smart did inherit a nine-win team, not a 6-7 squad like Dan Mullen left at UF, but did play for a national title in Year 2.

Napier is 11-10 at UF, executing a slower rebuild testing Gator Nation’s patience.

But the willingness and necessity to play young players will serve the Gators, despite the growing pains. A dozen true freshmen have played in six games, nine first-year players in all eight. Receiver Eugene Wilson III is a rising star, safety Jordan Castell of West Orange is already a starter while cornerback Ja’Keem Jackson and edge defenders Kelby Collins and TJ Searcy are turning heads.

The Gators’ youth movement is a motivating force.

“We do have a lot of young players,” redshirt tight end Hayden Hansen said. “We’re definitely getting better every week. Once the team puts it all together, we’re going to be dangerous.”

Another season-ending losing streak could potentially impact a 2024 recruiting class ranked No. 3 and critical to the Gators’ turnaround under Napier.

The Gators have plenty at stake.

What up with cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. and the defense?

Marshall joined quarterback Graham Mertz and center Kingsley Eguakun at July’s SEC Media Days, serving as the face of Florida’s re-tooled defense.

Yet, even when the Gators seemed to have turned the corner early on under first-year coordinator Austin Armstrong, Marshall lagged behind. Georgia receiver Ladd McConkey’s 41-yard touchdown catch was the fourth score allowed by Marshall, a projected first-round selection by many entering 2023.

“He is a great player. I’m a great player,” Marshall said. “He’s going to make plays. That’s pretty much it.”

Yet, few players stock has dropped as precipitously.

The bloom off Armstrong’s rose also has faded after his unit rose to No. 10 nationally in September.

The 30-year-old’s defense struggles in many key metrics, ranking 98th of 133 teams nationally in yards per play (5.97), 117th in sacks (11) and 131st with four takeaways — none against Georgia in a game Gators needed to force some.

UF’s D been on its heels since a 33-14 trampling Sept. 30 at Kentucky, led by 280 yards from tailback Ray Davis.

Facing a lackluster pass rush and a secondary with just two interceptions, the next three opponents threw for at least 275 yards, including 315 by Georgia. USF is the only team to allow more pass plays 40 yards or longer than the 12 yielded by the Gators, who allowed the Bulldogs three.

“We can help as a staff conceptually,” Napier said. “Ultimately, players had opportunities today. It’s a combination of all of it.”

Can Napier maintain two offensive line coaches?

Florida’s coach appears to need offensive input. Meanwhile, special teams continue to cost points, including a safety by Georgia on a blocked punt.

Napier might need a staff shake-up and an outside hire to address UF’s shortcomings.

Carrying two O-line coaches, Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton, offers potential flexibility. The unique staffing approach is increasingly hard to justify given their unit’s struggles, misses in the transfer portal and solid yet unspectacular recruiting.

The 2022 Gators averaged of 5.51 yards per carry and allowed just 17 sacks. This season, UF averages 4.1 yards a rush and has allowed 23 sacks following the loss of game-breaking quarterback Anthony Richardson and All-American guard O’Cyrus Torrence to the NFL.

Transfers Micah Mazzccua (Baylor) and Damieon George (Alabama) have struggled to man the right side. Eguakun (ankle) has missed five games and not been 100% healthy.

Recruiting has been respectable, but could improve.

The Gators inked four linemen in 2022, including IMG Academy’s Knijeah Harris and former Florida State commitment Roderick Kearney, along with massive tackle Caden Jones (6-7 1/2, 329) and long-term project Bryce Lovett. The 2024 class had four commits, but 6-foot-8, 335-pound Fletcher Westphal, the No. 10 tackle prospect, is the only blue chipper.

Is Raheim “Rocket” Sanders ready the launch?

The Arkansas star and Florida native remains questionable, but is expected to practice. If he returns, the Hogs could be dangerous.

Sam Pittman’s squad has lost five of six games by one possession, including at LSU and Alabama.

Sanders, who hails from Rockledge, injured his knee during the opener against Western Carolina, missed the next three games, returned against Texas A&M and Ole Miss, and sat out against Mississippi State.

After running for 1,443 yards and averaging 6.5 yards a carry in 2022, the 6-foot-2, 245-pound Sanders hasn’t eclipsed the 100-yard mark and averages 2.7 yards a carry behind a struggling offensive line. The Gators are 11th in the SEC, allowing an average of 4.34 yards per carry.

Edgar Thompson can be reached at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com