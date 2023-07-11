Lee's Summit North QB Elijah Leonard commits to Missouri State football

Missouri State football landed a 2024 in-state quarterback prospect who is still tapping into his potential.

Lee's Summit North quarterback Elijah Leonard announced his commitment to the Bears via Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Leonard is a 6-foot-4, 216-pounder who split reps behind center last season for a Lee's Summit North squad that finished second in Class 6. The Broncos also host a pair of top prospects including five-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri who is arguably the No. 1 player in the 2024 class. He throws to four-star 2025 wide receiver Isaiah Mozee.

Leonard held offers from South Dakota and Lindenwood and had interest from Kansas State and Iowa State. He recently told 247Sports after a Kansas State visit that he expected his recruitment to take off now that he's not splitting snaps.

Leonard's size makes him an attractive prospect to Missouri State offensive coordinator Nick Petrino. He's a capable runner who can make plays with his legs and throw the ball deep down the field to his elite targets. Adding Leonard before he takes all of the quarterback reps this season could turn into a steal for the Bears offense.

Missouri State currently has four quarterbacks who will have remaining eligibility after this season — including likely starter Jacob Clark along with Jordan Pachot, UMass transfer Chase Brewster and former Glendale standout Cole Feuerbacher. Under the Bears' current coaching staff, it has shown that it likes to add a young quarterback each class.

