Leeds win at Huddersfield to return to summit

Shona Hoyle scored the second of Leeds' three second-half tries [SWPix]

Women's Super League

Huddersfield Giants (4) 4

Tries: Brown

Leeds Rhinos (26) 42

Tries: Northrop 2, Donnelly, Hardcastle, Hornby, Robinson, Watson, Hoyle Goals: Bennett 4, Butcher

Leeds Rhinos bounced back from their Challenge Cup final defeat by St Helens as they scored eight tries at Huddersfield to return to the top of Women's Super League.

Rhinos needed a win by 29 points or more to reclaim first place from Wigan.

But, having beaten Huddersfield 66-4 in the season opener at Headingley back on 19 April, they had every reason to be confident.

They were on their way with three tries in the first 17 minutes as early scores from Ella Donnelly and Amy Hardcastle in the corner were followed by a third from Zoe Hornby.

Izzy Northrop got the first of two tries against her old club on 27 minutes and, although Amelia Brown got one back, Sophie Robinson ran in Rhinos' fifth try, improved by the third successful kick out of five for Keara Bennett.

Two tries in as many second-half minutes from Elychia Watson and Shona Hoyle, stretched Leeds sufficiently clear to ensure they would end the day on top - and Northrop's second try, converted by Hanna Butcher, took them well out of sight.

Huddersfield remain second from bottom, having won once in six games this season, against pointless bottom club Featherstone Rovers a fortnight ago.

Leeds are not back in action now until 6 July when they host a rematch of that Wembley cup final loss against Saints.