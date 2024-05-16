Leeds vs Norwich LIVE: Championship play-off semi-final team news, line-ups and more tonight

(PA)

Leeds host Norwich in the Championship play-off semi-finals as the two teams prepare to clash in the second leg of this intriguing and finely balanced tie.

The first leg took place at Carrow Road on Sunday with no team managing to best the other in a tense and cagey affair that never sparked into life. Neither side was willing to risk conceding a goal in order to score, prefering to maintain defensive stability over attacking flair. That will have to change at Elland Road this evening.

Leeds finished 17 points ahead of Norwich in the Championship table but that success doesn’t matter in a one-off match. The Canaries will try to upset the hosts who themselves will be buoyed by the prospect of an immediate return to the Premier League. Only one team can reach the most rewarding match in football, where they’ll face West Brom or Southampton in the play-off final, but who will make it to Wembley?

Follow all the action below

Leeds United FC - Norwich City FC

Good afternoon!

15:58 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Championship play-off semi-final.

This is the second leg of the tie between Leeds United and Norwich City meaning one of the teams will be heading to Wembley while the other will be resigned to another season in the second division.

The first leg was played at Carrow Road and ended in a goalless draw though tonight’s match is expected to be starkly different. Both teams need to win and will want to avoid a penalty shootout so there’ll be plenty of action in both final thirds.

We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and latest updates throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.