Leeds vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Liverpool travel to Leeds United tonight seeking to capitalise on favourable results this weekend in their bid to reclaim a top-four spot in the Premier League.

The Reds were as low as eighth following their 1-0 defeat at home to Chelsea last month, but have won their last three in the Premier League and would go fourth with three points at Elland Road.

West Ham’s 3-2 defeat at Newcastle on Saturday has opened the door for Jurgen Klopp’s side to climb into the top four for the first time since early February, while Leicester’s two previous defeats in the Premier League mean third would also be within touching distance with a win.

Liverpool defeated Leeds 4-3 in an entertaining match on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side now 10th and aiming for a top-half finish in their first campaign back in the top flight.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Monday 18 April.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Leeds can welcome back Jack Harrison to their line-up after the winger was unavailable last weekend against his parent club Manchester City. Captain Liam Cooper begins his three-match suspension after his red card last weekend, while Raphinha is an injury doubt after being substituted with a problem against City. Rodrigo remains out.

Liverpool have no fresh injury concerns, but remain without long-term absentees Jordan Henderson, Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Predicted line-ups

Leeds - Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Koch, Alioski; Harrison, Phillips, Dallas, Costa; Roberts; Bamford

Liverpool - Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Odds

Leeds - 4/1

Draw - 18/5

Liverpool - 5/7

Prediction

Liverpool were wasteful against Real Madrid on Wednesday but played well and looked closer to their best in the 0-0 draw at Anfield. If they can replicate that performance but take their chances at Elland Road they should be able to get the win. Leeds 1-3 Liverpool

