Leeds vs Leicester live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Leeds United host Leicester City in the Premier League on Monday night.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have impressed onlookers upon their return to the top flight and have taken three wins from their six games so far, sitting in mid-table.

Leicester won their four opening matches before suffering back-to-back defeats - but bounced back with a win at Arsenal last time out in the league.

The Foxes also had a midweek Europa League game, which saw them win in Athens.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of a crucial match.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

When is the game?

The match takes place on Monday, 2 November at 8pm at Elland Road.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD. Subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Leeds are without the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Diego Llorente and Liam Cooper. Adam Forshaw is back from injury but not match fit.

For Leicester, the defensive trio of Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu and Timothy Castagne remain absent. Jonny Evans will have a late fitness test to see if he can boost the ranks at the back. Wilf Ndidi and Daniel Amartey also miss out.

Predicted line-ups

LEE: Meslier; Dallas, Koch, Ayling, Alioski; Costa, Shackleton, Klich, Harrison; Rodrigo, Bamford.

LEI: Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Fuchs; Albrighton, Tielemans, Mendy, Justin; Praet, Maddison; Vardy.

Odds

Leeds - 8/5

Draw - 45/17

Leicester - 29/16

Prediction

Both teams are likely to believe they can take the points if defensive solidity can be found. Leicester’s inconsistency in recent games could be an issue, not to mention the mounting injuries in defensive areas. Leeds 2-1 Leicester

Read more

Misguided PPV experiment shows power of football to unite communities