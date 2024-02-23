Leeds vs Leicester LIVE! Championship match stream, latest score and updates after Faes goal

Leeds vs Leicester – LIVE!

Leeds host Leicester in a huge game at the top of the Championship table tonight. While The Foxes lead the way in the second tier as four teams battle for automatic promotion, a win for Daniel Farke’s side at Elland Road would cut their lead down to just six points, potentially pulling them right back into the mix.

Leeds are on a roll, too. They have won eight consecutive games and head into tonight’s clash full of confidence. Though above Ipswich on only goal difference, a win against Leicester would be quite the statement of intent and put pressure on both the Tractor Boys and Southampton too.

Still, Enzo Maresca’s side will not make things easy. So good all season, they have often seemed a cut above everybody else in the second tier. Beaten last time out, they will be looking to respond. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Leeds vs Leicester latest news

GOAL! Faes opens scoring for Foxes

Leeds 0-1 Leicester: Highlights

20:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

Here’s a look at Leicester’s goal!

HT: Leeds 0-1 Leicester

20:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

Faes goal the difference so far!

Leeds 0-1 Leicester

20:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

43 mins: Leeds just fail to convince anywhere near the Leicester penalty box. Perfect for the Foxes.

Leeds 0-1 Leicester

20:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

34 mins: Leeds just cannot find any composure in the final third here.

Leeds 0-1 Leicester

20:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

29 mins: Leicester, however, are looking dangerous on the counter. Dewsbury-Hall has found Mavididi a few times now, causing Leeds problems.

Leeds 0-1 Leicester

20:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

23 mins: Leeds are coming back into this, Leicester looking lax defensively.

Leeds 0-1 Leicester

20:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

21 mins: So close to 1-1!

Gnonto in acres of space in front of the goalkeeper but takes far too many touches and Leicester clear

Leeds 0-1 Leicester | Wout Faes '14

20:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

14 mins: GOAL!

From the resulting corner, Daka flicks on Dewsbury-Hall’s corner over to Wout Faes at the back post and the defender nods in!

Leeds 0-0 Leicester

20:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

14 mins: Meslier forced into his first proper save as Daka shoots from range but the ‘keeper tips it over the bar.

Leeds 0-0 Leicester

20:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

11 mins: Ricardo breaks into the box and gets ahead of Ampadu but can’t beat Meslier with his header.

Leeds 0-0 Leicester

20:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

07 mins: A pretty exciting tempo but neither have created particularly compelling chances.

Leeds 0-0 Leicester

20:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

04 mins: Gnonto flicks one back to Piroe but the forward blazes over!

Leeds 0-0 Leicester

20:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

03 mins: First sight at goal for Leicester as Leeds stand off Winks, who plays in Dewsbury-Hall.

He shoot just wide from range.

Leeds 0-0 Leicester

20:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

02 mins: Confident start from Leeds here, who forced an early but did little with it.

Leeds vs Leicester: KICK-OFF!

20:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Away we go!

Leeds vs Leicester: Closing in on kick-off!

19:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

We are almost there in tonight’s huge game

Leeds vs Leicester: Enzo Maresca's pre-match message

19:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

Enzo Maresca did not want to talk up the meeting with Leeds, describing it as “just another game” for the Foxes.

Leeds vs Leicester: Warming up

19:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

Two titans of the Championship set to clash.

Confirmed Leicester lineup

19:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

Leicester XI: Hermansen, Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin, Winks, Dewsbury-Hall, Fatawu, Choudhury, Mavididi, Daka

Subs: Coady, Doyle, Albrighton, Praet, Cannon, Akgun, McAteer, Stolarczyk, Nelson

Confirmed Leeds lineup

19:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

Leeds XI: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Gruev, Firpo; Ampadu, Kamara; Gnonto, Piroe, Summerville, Rutter

Subs: Klaesson, Roberts, Cresswell, Cooper, Shackleton, Anthony, James, Bamford, Joseph

Leeds vs Leicester: A huge game

18:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

Win and Leeds would really threaten to open up the division!

Leeds vs Leicester: The scene is set

18:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

Calm before the storm...

Leeds vs Leicester: Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

Leeds wins: 49

Draws: 35

Leicester wins: 46

Leeds vs Leicester: Score prediction today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

This is a very tough one to call. Leeds are clearly the team in form, and won the reverse game 1-0 so perhaps have the psychological edge, too.

But this Leicester team have been considered certainties for the title since almost the opening game for a reason. A win here would be their biggest result of the season to date and surely end any lasting doubts.

It should be a tight affair, and I'm going to sit on the fence with score draw, 1-1.

Leicester team news vs Leeds today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

For Leicester, Kelechi Iheanacho should be available for the first time since the Africa Cup of Nations. He will be vying for Jamie Vardy for a start.

Wilfred Ndidi is injured, but Kasey McAteer is in contention to return.

Leeds team news vs Leicester today

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

It's a case of as you were for Leeds, who are still without five players including Patrick Bamford. Daniel James will be pushing for a start.

Leeds vs Leicester: TV channel and live stream today

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Welcome

17:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Leeds vs Leicester in a huge Championship game tonight.

Kick-off from Elland Road is at 8pm GMT.