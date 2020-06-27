Leeds move three points clear as second-half surge deflates promotion rivals Fulham

Ezgjan Alioski celebrates scoring Leeds' second goal - PA

So much for Leeds falling apart again. Marcelo Bielsa’s team returned to the Championship summit and may have significantly weakened one of their closest rivals.

Patrick Bamford, Ezgjan Alioski and Jack Harrison scored the goals to put a huge dent in the hopes of automatic promotion for Fulham, who are sweating on Aleksandar Mitrovic being banned for a number of games after a clear elbow was caught on camera.

This was a statement from Bielsa’s team. His high energy football was meant to see them wilt in the summer heat but the monsoon that arrived in Yorkshire helped them. So did the manager’s double substitution at half-time when his team were leading but he disliked what he saw.

At the final whistle, directors embraced and there was screaming in the rain, cries of joy and relief at getting back on track after last week’s defeat at Cardiff.

There were no fans in the stadium but it was an emotional afternoon as the club said farewell to Norman Hunter and Trevor Cherry, who passed away during football’s hiatus for the coronavirus pandemic.

“The victory was necessary for us, very important,” said Bielsa. “And there are other feelings that we have to consider that have been mentioned, that was part of the match as well.”

After dropping into the play-offs last season, “Leeds, Leeds are falling apart again” was a familiar taunt from rival fans.

There were only cardboard cut-out fans but those watching at home are surely expecting a return to the Premier League. They can start counting off the matches and are unlikely to face a striker as dangerous as Mitrovic again this season.

The game was just 87 seconds old when Mitrovic set the tone for his afternoon with his smash on White. There was a quick glance as the on-loan Brighton defender headed away before the Serbia international launched his elbow and connected with his opponent, leaving him needing treatment.

Tony Harrington, the referee, totally missed the incident but it could now be on the radar of the Football Association’s disciplinary department.

Steve McClaren, who had Mitrovic at Newcastle where he received a straight red, suggested in his punditry role on Sky Sports that his old player had not changed over the years. It could easily have been his first red card in four years.

While Fulham’s No9 is a grizzled master of the dark arts, Leeds’ by contrast is Bamford, a piano-playing, privately educated pupil who turned down a scholarship at Harvard University.

Bamford, 26, netted his 14th goal of the season when he coolly finished his team’s only genuine chance of the first half. Helder Costa won a loose ball in midfield before powerfully running towards goal, with his cross side-footed by Bamford into the bottom corner.

It was harsh on Fulham as they had created more and looked threatening thanks to Mitrovic’s reprieve. They also felt they should have been awarded a penalty when the ball struck Tyler Roberts’ arm when he mis-controlled.

“How can you not see that,” rang Harry Arter’s complaint at an empty Elland Road. Scott Parker was not impressed either in the technical area.

“The players thought it was a handball. It did look like a handball instantly,” Parker said afterwards.

Leeds made the most of Harrington’s decision with their goals after the interval, inspired by Bielsa’s double substitution at half-time, which included taking off Bamford and Costa for Alioski and Hernandez.

“In the first half, the time it took to recover the ball was not good enough and also they were very close to our box,” said Bielsa. “We could not get the ball back quickly. In the second half we played with much more clarity, we were so much better.

“When Pablo (Hernandez) came onto the pitch he linked well with Tyler Roberts and at the other end when we recovered the ball we found Pablo and with the ball he gave long options to our team with accurate passes.”

Alioski doubled the advantage after an attack when Luke Ayling raided down the right flank. His pull-back was missed by Tim Ream and Joe Bryan, allowing Alioski to take his time before wrong-footing the goalkeeper with his finish.

Victory was secured when Harrison raced onto a pass from Hernandez. Bryan was outpaced by the Harrison, who snuck his finish between the legs of Marek Rodak.

Neeskens Kebano was dismissed for the visitors for a second yellow card in the final stages.

“In every match now we are going to talk about numbers in the table but it is very difficult to interpret any of these circumstances at this stage,” Bielsa said.

Fulham could have closed the gap to four points but now find themselves 10 behind the leaders.

“I wouldn’t write it off,” Parker said. “We are in a world where the unexpected and surprises can happen. We have seen in a short period results in the last couple of games, surprises can come about.”

04:08 PM

Goalscorer Harrison reaction

We knew it was a massive game going into it. Last week we had a disappointing result. It was important to come out strong today. We know Fulham can be a threat at any time. We had to get our pressing and defending right which is why we made the change at half-time. After that we managed to control the game a bit easier. Hernandez has always been a great player, with great vision. You can always rely on him [to make the pass for his goal]. It's been a little different without fans. We try not to let things like that affect how we play. We know what the atmosphere would have been like today. We just have to keep our heads screwed on and don't get carried away. We know how competitive this league can be.

04:00 PM

FT Leeds 3 Fulham 0

Could not have been better for Leeds as they beat their promotion rivals to collect another three points to move back to the top of the Championship.

They were made to work for it in the first half but second-half goals from Alioski and Harrison to add to Bamford's opener made the difference.

A difficult day at the office for Fulham, who lost Kebano to second yellow late on and could yet see retrospective action for key striker Mitrovic after a elbow to White in the opening minutes.

03:57 PM

90 mins +4 Leeds 3 Fulham 0

Still Phillips sprints on forwards, despite being in second-half stoppage time. Incredible fitness levels.

03:55 PM

90 mins +1 Leeds 3 Fulham 0

Ouch. It gets worse for Fulham as Kebano is sent off for a second yellow card for needlessly tripping Ayling.

Bielsa, ever one to dance to his own tune, brings off half-time sub Hernandez for Shackleton.

03:53 PM

90 mins Leeds 3 Fulham 0

The rain has returned as we enter into stoppage time. It won't dampen Leeds' spirits. But it will be a glum trip back down south for Fulham.

03:49 PM

85 mins Leeds 3 Fulham 0

You do wonder how different this second-half could have been if the expectant Leeds fans were there. With their team under the pump before the break, would their anxiety have spread to the players?

Instead Leeds are working their way to a 3-0 win, captain Liam Cooper launching himself to preserve the clean sheet by blocking a shot from Onomah.

03:46 PM

83 mins Leeds 3 Fulham 0

And another Leeds change as Poveda comes on for his home debut to replace third goalscorer Harrison.

03:44 PM

80 mins Leeds 3 Fulham 0

Klich's work on his 100th Leeds appearance is over as he makes way for Barry Douglas.

Leeds wrap things up through Harrison with a third goal - PA

03:42 PM

79 mins Leeds 3 Fulham 0

Leeds players' reportedly returned from lockdown fitter than in pre-season. And it could be about to show in these closing stages.

It's been quite the turnaround for the home side who spent much of the first half under pressure and have wrestled back control in the second half, the two half-time subs making an impact.

For Fulham, a blow to any hopes of an automatic place.

03:39 PM

75 mins Leeds 3 Fulham 0

Leeds will be going three points clear at the top of the table and more importantly eight points clear of third place.

Fulham, meanwhile, ring the changes in midfield. Johansen, Le Marchand and Onomah on for Cairney, Bryan and Reid.

03:36 PM

GOAL! Leeds 3 (Harrison 71 mins) Fulham 0

3-0, game over and another step towards automatic promotion for Leeds.

Harrison will have his name on the scoresheet, his sixth league goal of the season, but there is no doubting this goal is owed to Hernandez. The midfielder, almost with his back to goal on the half-way line, sends an inch perfect aerial pass into the right-hand channel.

Man City loanee Harrison pounces onto it and slips it past Rodak from close range.

03:33 PM

70 mins Leeds 2 Fulham 0

Second Fulham switch as Cavaleiro comes on for Knockaert

03:31 PM

68 mins Leeds 2 Fulham 0

Substitute Kebano tries to conjure up something for his side but it's a scuffed effort from the edge of the box and Meslier gleefully drops on it near to his post.

And here's the second-half drinks break.

03:28 PM

65 mins Leeds 2 Fulham 0

A worrying sign for Fulham? Mitrovic, such a attacking threat in the first half, is easily disposed of the ball on the half-way line, almost shrugging his shoulders afterwards.

03:27 PM

63 mins Leeds 2 Fulham 0

First switch for the visitors as Kebano comes on for Arter.

Meanwhile here's Alioski sending his love to a load of cardboard fans...

The delight of scoring behind closed doors - PA

03:24 PM

60 mins Leeds 2 Fulham 0

In the space of 16 minutes since his half-time introduction, Alioski managed to get himself booked, find the net and then celebrate with the cardboard fans. Great tactical switch by Bielsa. What have Fulham got left? The wind somewhat sucked out of their sails.

The master tactician - PA

03:21 PM

GOAL! Leeds 2 (Alioski 56 mins) Fulham 0

Smash and grab, call it whatever you want, Leeds have doubled their lead! Credit to Meslier for releasing the ball quickly after De Cordova-Reid misses a gilt-edged chance at one end. Leeds break down the right, the defensive mishaps build as Fulham's defence cannot clear the danger and Alioski is able to pick his spot from inside the box.

03:18 PM

55 mins Leeds 1 Fulham 0

Sight of goal for Fulham! Knockaert wins the battle to take a promisingly positioned free-kick but Meslier is equal to the task to tip over

03:17 PM

53 mins Leeds 1 Fulham 0

There's the magic from Hernandez. A passage of swift passing ends up with the ball at the feet of the midfielder. He looks up and then chips into the box for Roberts to try and run onto. The newly-appointed striker cannot keep up the high quality football.

03:14 PM

49 mins Leeds 1 Fulham 0

Chance! Best opportunity for Leeds since their 10th minute opener.

Roberts runs the ball down the right, he drags back for Harrison in an almost identical manner to the first-half goal but Reed puts in a block to deflect wide.

03:12 PM

48 mins Leeds 1 Fulham 0

Bamford was a tactical switch, it transpires, with Costa due to an injury.

Odoi trying to wriggle himself some space on the right touchline but he's too enthusiastic against Alioski.

Up the other end Roberts, in his new role as a striker, almost nips in after Hector doesn't clear. But he drags wide.

03:09 PM

46 mins Leeds 1 Fulham 0

Back underway. Roberts takes up a position up top, Alioski on the left wing, Harrison on the right and Hernandez charged with controlling matters in the middle.

Can Fulham, deploying a 4-2-3-1 formation, find a way through and get reward for their dominance?

03:07 PM

HT changes

A sight to cheer a lot of Leeds fans no doubt. Hernandez is on (for Bamford) to mark his return from injury. Alioski also enters the fray (on for Costa). Leeds looking to try and get a grip of that midfield area.

02:56 PM

Fulham bossing matters

Normally it's Bielsa's team who owns the possession stats. Not today.

Phillips and Harrison upon seeing they had just 35% possession that half - GETTY IMAGES

02:51 PM

HT Leeds 1 Fulham 0

There's the half-time whistle. Fulham the better team but Leeds, courtesy of Patrick Bamford's precise finish after 10 minutes, have the lead and are 45 minutes away from returning to the top of the Championship.

02:48 PM

45 mins Leeds 1 Fulham 0

A bit of relief for Leeds heading into three additional minutes as they gain a free-kick inside their own half.

It flies all the way into the Fulham box, Hector caught ball watching and Bamford almost nips in but cannot direct the ball goalwards.

02:44 PM

41 mins Leeds 1 Fulham 0

Hang on, has the Leeds defence already headed off for half-time?? Bryan suddenly finds himself in acres of space cutting in from the left. He can't quite wrap his boot around the ball enough though and it drifts wide of the far post.

02:42 PM

40 mins Leeds 1 Fulham 0

All down the Leeds end. Another Fulham freekick which Reed floats in and White has to head out for a corner. After a wrestling match with Cooper, Mitrovic heads over. Half-time could not come soon enough for Leeds.

Parker asks for more of the same from his players - PA

02:39 PM

36 mins Leeds 1 Fulham 0

Since scoring, Leeds have hardly had a sight of the Fulham goal. Instead it's been a continual defensive shift and Bielsa is not happy on the touchline.

Knockaert the next to try his luck from distance before Mitrovic, running on to a ball forward, volleys a rasping effort goalwards which Meslier parries.

02:38 PM

34 mins Leeds 1 Fulham 0

Fulham currently running at 63% possession. But what they would really want now, rather than the ball, is a penalty. The players are incensed that Harrington did not give a handball against Roberts, the ball having flicked up onto the Leeds player's arm from a Fulham freekick.

It would have been a touch harsh. And Harrington agrees, instead booking Mitrovic for his protestations.

02:34 PM

30 mins Leeds 1 Fulham 0

Steve McClaren on Sky commentary is providing a fascinating insight into the mind of Mitrovic, the two obviously working together at Newcastle. Basically the Fulham striker will be doing his absolute darnest to make himself a nuisance.

02:30 PM

26 mins Leeds 1 Fulham 0

Pressure building from Fulham. Mitrovic cleverly slips in Arter in the box who slides it on to the waiting De Cordova-Reid but he slips at the crucial moment and Bamford is there to snuff out the danger. A welcome drinks break for Leeds.

02:28 PM

24 mins Leeds 1 Fulham 0

The corner is headed clear. But Fulham come again, and again down the right hand side. Knockaert seems to be involved in nearly everything Fulham-related currently and his shot from the edge of the box draws a low save from Meslier

02:26 PM

23 mins Leeds 1 Fulham 0

Leeds keeping their shape as Fulham enjoy a spell of possession. Knockaert crosses from the right towards Mitrovic. His back post head hits White and goes out for a corner.

02:24 PM

18 mins Leeds 1 Fulham 0

No shortage of aggression out there. Roberts slips on the ball and falls onto his backside. Knockaert is quickly there, trying to retrieve the ball. He misses but manages to land some studs on Roberts' thigh. He'll try and argue it was accidental.

02:18 PM

14 mins Leeds 1 Fulham 0

It's been the perfect start for Leeds so far to the match in front of their 15,000 cardboard fans. Although the Leeds social media team (and a fair few fans too) still questioning whether they should be playing 10 men as well.

02:13 PM

GOAL! Leeds 1 (Bamford 10 mins) Fulham 0

Leeds get the early breakthrough! Arter, restored to the Fulham line up, is caught dawdling on the right hand side. Costa steals in, races forward and then cuts the ball back to the waiting Patrick Bamford at the top of the box who sweeps home.

02:11 PM

8 mins Leeds 0 Fulham 0

Chance! Klich coughs up possession in midfield, Fulham break four against three and the ball arrives at the feet of Knockaert on the right corner of the box. He turns and shoots but it goes wide.

02:09 PM

4 mins Leeds 0 Fulham 0

Leeds were woeful from corners against Cardiff last weekend but they have an early chance to make amends today. It's a different set up, the ball played out along the ground but no end product. Still just the nine goals scored from corners this season by Leeds.

02:06 PM

2 mins Leeds 0 Fulham 0

Now then, now then...Should Fulham striker Mitrovic still even be on the pitch with 88 minutes left on the clock?? He appears to direct an elbow into the face of Leeds defender White but referee Tony Harrington appeared not to see the severity of the act, and simply awards a free-kick.

02:04 PM

1 min Leeds 0 Fulham 0

As expected Leeds players getting an early touch of the ball before a free-kick to Fulham just inside Leeds' half comes to absolutely nothing, courtesy of Knockaert being in an offside position. Early match eagerness.

02:01 PM

A minute's silence

Trevor Cherry and Norman Hunter remembered as the players gather around the centre circle

01:58 PM

Players are out

And here's the sunshine. Hard to keep up with things.

Fortunately for everyone, the football will shortly take centre stage.

01:53 PM

So much for summertime football

It is absolutely chucking it down with a few minutes to go to kick-off.

01:51 PM

Bielsa's thoughts

How important would a win today been for promotion?

Every match is a step that is going to be important and have influence for every team involved in the fight for promotion.

What needs to be better than against Cardiff?

We need to create more chances for the possession we had

01:42 PM

Scott Parker - 'a win here blows the league open'

Here's the Fulham gaffer...

We understand what is in front of us and the task in front of us. We need to match the intensity of Leeds. We realise the challenge ahead. We put ourselves in a fantastic position with a win here, it really blows the league open. It's a big game for us, of course it is. We understand the challenge and what is riding on it as well. Leeds are a fantastic team. They are a unique team in the way they play. We beat them at home, it was a tough game. But I have full faith in my team. We will give them a good game.

01:38 PM

Remembering Norman & Trevor

An emotionally-charged day today for Leeds with it being the first home game since the passing of club legends Norman Hunter and Trevor Cherry in April. Plenty of tributes in the match day programme, including from Bielsa and notable flag additions in the stands.

Leeds United players wearing ‘RIP Norman & Trevor” tee shirts. #lufc pic.twitter.com/0g0Jnv3PCv — Adam Pope (@apopey) June 27, 2020

01:29 PM

Soggy supporters?

Clubs across the land have been coming up with different ways to 'transport' fans to these behind closed doors matches. Leeds have given chances for fans to get involved, at a cost of £25 for a cupboard cutout, although their plans almost came at another cost when they were forced to remove an image of Osama Bin Laden, the former al-Qaeda leader who was killed in 2011, which had been printed and put among the crowd.

Given the heavy rain currently in Leeds, it will be interesting to see how long these other cardboard 'fans' stick around for....

fan crowdies cut outs inside the stadium - GETTY IMAGES

01:20 PM

Fulham team news

Not much swapping around for visitors Fulham either. In fact just the one change to the line up as Harry Arter comes back in, as detailed in the Fulham tweet below.

🔁 One change for the Whites, as Harry Arter replaces @Neeskens_Kebano who drops to the bench.#LEEFUL pic.twitter.com/3wsbTP6avM — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) June 27, 2020

01:18 PM

Leeds team news - Hernandez on bench

Leeds lacked Pablo Hernandez' midfield creativity last week against Cardiff, as he missed out with a niggle. He trained all week and was seen arriving at Elland Road a little earlier. But it's a place on the bench to start with (alongside Barry Douglas) as Marcelo Bielsa opts for the same starting XI.

01:11 PM

All eyes on top of the table

No disrespect to the three other Championship 3pm kick-offs today but this match-up, second vs fourth, is where most of the eyes will be with promotion-chasing Leeds and Fulham doing battle at Elland Road.

Both teams lost on their respective return to actions last weekend with Leeds counting the cost of defensive errors in Wales as Cardiff City took the points while Fulham, on their own patch, lost to Brentford. Talking of Brentford, last night's 1-0 win over leaders West Brom spiced the automatic promotion race up even more. Thomas Frank's side now sit on 66 points, two better than Fulham, but just five off West Brom and Leeds. Draw or win today and Leeds, second on goal difference currently, would regain top spot. A Fulham win cuts their cut to the top two to four points.

Leeds return to Elland Road for the first time since their 2-0 win over Huddersfield on March 7 when Luke Ayling rifled in an unstoppable volley to kick things off. That was their fifth win a row, all without conceding a goal, and how dearly they would love to return to such a rich vein of form to finish the season off. It will also be interesting to see how the players cope without fans, with some suggesting it could even be a blessing given the players have on occasion seemed to freeze under the expectation of the supporters. Think Wigan at home last season, the beginning of their sticky end to the season....

Fulham, meanwhile, have already beaten Leeds once this season back in December and are unbeaten in five on their travels, albeit having drawn the last three of those. Game on.