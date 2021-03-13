Leeds vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Bielsa will be looking to put Chelsea under pressure on Saturday (Getty Images)

Chelsea face the tough task of travelling to Leeds United this weekend as Marcelo Bielsa’s free-flowing attacking side look to recover from a pair of poor Premier League displays.

Defeats to Aston Villa and West Ham have dampened the mood at Elland Road somewhat and it does not get any easier as they welcome a supremely confident Chelsea team.

Thomas Tuchel has drilled the Blues to within an inch of their lives and they are refusing to concede any goals.

If Leeds can score early then this game becomes very intriguing, but will Chelsea give Bielsa’s boys the opportunity to pounce?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday, 13 March at Elland Road.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be screened live on BT Sport 1. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app or desktop website.

What is the team news?

Pascal Struijk, Pablo Hernandez and Adam Forshaw are all still unavailable for Leeds, but Jamie Shackleton returns to the set-up following a muscle injury.

Chelsea have no new injury concerns but Tammy Abraham remains sidelined due to an ankle injury.

Predicted line-ups

LEE - Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Dallas; Phillips, Helder Costa, Roberts, Klich, Raphinha; Bamford

CHE - Mendy; James, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Zouma, Alonso; Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Werner;Giroud

Odds

Leeds - 15/4

Draw - 3/1

Chelsea - 7/10

Prediction

Chelsea’s unbeaten run under Tuchel will definitely be tested by Bielsa’s ever-exciting Leeds side, but you would expect the Blues to come through unscathed. Leeds 0-2 Chelsea.

