Leeds v Sunderland: Your predictions

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts and score predictions ahead of Leeds v Sunderland. Here are some of your comments:

Alan: We will struggle to score. Leeds should pressure us throughout the match. Can't see us getting much. Hope for a 0-0.

Colin: Can't go beyond a home win. They are much better team than us.

Johnny: In my opinion, if we play like we did on Saturday, then we can provide a good test for Leeds. Also, the side lost their last game against Coventry. Ironically, it was Ellis Simms who got the first goal. That result for Leeds should halt their momentum and, we take the performance to Elland Road, we could get something out of the game. I think 2-2.

Steve: Sunderland are very easy to play against press and close them down and they will continue to make mistakes and give the ball away my prediction v Leeds is 4-1. Hope I am wrong.

Geoff: Leeds 6-0 Sunderland. We are now an easy target for teams. We are poorly managed. Our transfer market failures this season have cost us dearly and the appointment of Michael Beale shows the management is out of touch with the fans. A total disaster.

Dan: Leeds away. Hmmm. The optimism from the beginning of the season has evaporated. Now left just hoping it won’t be a cricket score.

David: Can't see any other result than a Leeds win, 3-0. Leeds will want to get back to winning ways after Saturday's defeat.

Kevin: It’s going to be a long night. Bring on the end of the season and hopefully a major rethink about the club’s direction of travel.