Leeds v Sunderland: What is your prediction?

[BBC]

Sunderland travel to Elland Road for a midweek Championship game hoping to put a dent in Leeds' automatic promotion hopes.

The home side sit third in the table, one point behind Ipswich and two behind leaders Leicester who also have a game in hand.

Sunderland remain 13th, a point ahead of 14th place Watford and two adrift of Bristol City in 12th who held the Black Cats to a scoreless draw at the weekend.

Last time the two sides met, Sunderland beat Leeds 1-0 through a Jobe goal.

What do you think will happen this time? Give us your general pre-match thoughts and predictions here.