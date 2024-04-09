Leeds v Sunderland: Key stats
Leeds United are winless in their four home league games against Sunderland (D1 L3) since a 2-0 win at Elland Road in the Premier League in April 2002.
Sunderland are aiming to complete a league double over Leeds United outside of the top-flight for just the second time after the 2006-07 season, following a 1-0 home win in December.
Leeds are yet to taste defeat at Elland Road in the Championship this season (W16 D4), while they could record 10 successive home wins in the top two tiers of English football for the first time since August 1969 (run of 13).
Sunderland’s 2-0 win over Cardiff last month ended a run of seven successive away league games without a win (D2 L5); they last won successive away league games in September (run of three).
All 11 of Dan James’ home league goals for Leeds this season have come across the last 14 games, with no player in the competition netting in more different home games this season than his 10.