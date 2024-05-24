Leeds v Southampton: Pick of the stats
The key facts and figures before the Championship play-off final between Leeds United and Southampton on Sunday (15:00 BST kick-off).
Southampton were the only team to do the league double over Leeds United this season with the second of those wins coming on the final day at Elland Road (2-1).
This is the third second tier play-off final between two teams that were relegated in the previous campaign after Leicester City 2-1 Crystal Palace in 1995-96 and West Ham 2-1 Blackpool in 2011-12.
Southampton will play in their first play-off final with this just their second ever play-off campaign, after a semi-final exit on penalties to Derby County in 2007. The Saints last won promotion to the Premier League in 2011-12 when finishing as Championship runners-up.
Leeds have lost on their last two outings at Wembley Stadium, most recently in the 2008 League One play-off final to Doncaster Rovers (0-1) - their only previous play-off game at the national stadium. The Whites’ last win at the venue came in the 1992 Community Shield against Liverpool, winning 4-3 with Eric Cantona scoring a hat-trick.
Including the play-offs, Southampton have averaged the highest share of possession (66%) across England’s top four tiers this season whilst only Manchester City (691 and 24) have recorded more passes and more sequences of 10+ passes per game than the Saints (663 and 22) in 2023-24.
Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is aiming to become the third manager to win promotion to the Premier League three times after Steve Bruce (4) and Neil Warnock (3), following his two title winning seasons with Norwich City in 2018-19 and 2020-21.
Leeds and Southampton have met 100 times previously with the Whites holding 48 wins to the Saints’ 30 victories (D22). Of the 19 opponents Leeds have played 100+ times, their win-rate against Southampton is their greatest (48%).
Leeds have reached a play-off final for the fourth time, failing to win promotion in each of the previous three (1986-87, 2005-06, 2007-08). It is the joint-most play-off finals any team has played in without a win (level with Bristol City, Exeter City, Lincoln City and Shrewsbury Town).