Is a Leeds United wonderkid on Manchester City’s summer shopping list?

Could Manchester City make a move for Leeds United wonderkid Archie Gray? The champions are always on the lookout for top young talent to add to their stocks. As a player Gray would fit the bill as a player that Manchester City could target.

A report from the Sun which was relayed by James Smailes for Leeds-Live reports that Manchester City and Tottenham are both interested in signing Archie Gray. Furthermore, the report indicates that the Leeds United starlet could be available for as little as £20 million. It remains to be seen if either Manchester City or Tottenham will move for Archie Gray.

Archie Gray fits the profile of players that Manchester City typically target.

Manchester City generally target young players who are considered among the top young prospects in the game. It has been a tried and tested formula for the world champions. The Manchester City academy is full of the brightest and best young talent. While that is the case a player such as Archie Gray may be too readymade for the City academy system.

Last season Gray played 52 games for Leeds United in all competitions. Across those performances, he played in a variety of positions. He played the majority of the season at right-back for Leeds. But he can also play as a midfielder. It would be expected in time that Gray will make his mark as a midfielder. With his versatility to play in several roles in the centre of the pitch, he looks to be yet another young English player with the world at his feet. If he was to sign for Manchester City it wouldn’t be expected that he’d play for City’s EDS side for long if at all. But that is a discussion to be had if the champions did sign the Leeds United wonderkid.

As a player, Archie Gray does seem to be one that Manchester City typically sign. It now remains to be seen if the champions will move for the Leeds United midfielder. If he is available for £20 million it could be a deal too good to turn down for the world champions.