Leeds United vs Sunderland LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Sunderland in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Leeds United FC 0 - 0 Sunderland AFC

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:58

Match ends, Leeds United 0, Sunderland 0.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:56

Second Half ends, Leeds United 0, Sunderland 0.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:56

Substitution, Sunderland. Luís Semedo replaces Jobe Bellingham.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:53

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Luke O'Nien.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:53

Attempt missed. Joe Rodon (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Connor Roberts with a cross following a corner.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:51

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Luke O'Nien.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:51

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:47

Foul by Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United).

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:47

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Pierre Ekwah.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:46

Georginio Rutter (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:45

Substitution, Leeds United. Connor Roberts replaces Archie Gray.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:45

Substitution, Leeds United. Mateo Joseph replaces Patrick Bamford.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:45

Substitution, Leeds United. Joël Piroe replaces Daniel James.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:42

Ilia Gruev (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:42

Foul by Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United).

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:42

Attempt missed. Trai Hume (Sunderland) right footed shot from long range on the right is too high. Assisted by Dan Ballard.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:38

Foul by Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United).

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:38

Attempt saved. Joe Rodon (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Crysencio Summerville with a cross.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:37

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Luke O'Nien.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:37

Attempt missed. Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:35

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Dan Ballard.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:34

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Ajibola Alese.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:34

Substitution, Leeds United. Wilfried Gnonto replaces Glen Kamara.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:34

Attempt saved. Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:34

Junior Firpo (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:31

Glen Kamara (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:31

Foul by Junior Firpo (Leeds United).

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:30

Substitution, Sunderland. Ajibola Alese replaces Timothée Pembélé.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:30

Attempt missed. Georginio Rutter (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:30

Foul by Daniel James (Leeds United).

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:28

Junior Firpo (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:28

Georginio Rutter (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:27

Attempt missed. Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:24

Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:24

Daniel James (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:23

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Ethan Ampadu.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:21

Substitution, Sunderland. Patrick Roberts replaces Chris Rigg.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:19

Chris Rigg (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:19

Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:19

Georginio Rutter (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:17

Attempt missed. Daniel James (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:17

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Trai Hume.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:17

Attempt blocked. Georginio Rutter (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Crysencio Summerville.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:15

Offside, Leeds United. Patrick Bamford is caught offside.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:07

Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:07

Daniel James (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

21:06

Second Half begins Leeds United 0, Sunderland 0.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

20:50

First Half ends, Leeds United 0, Sunderland 0.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

20:47

Attempt missed. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Crysencio Summerville.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

20:46

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Jack Clarke.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

20:44

Foul by Pierre Ekwah (Sunderland).

Leeds United vs Sunderland

20:46

Georginio Rutter (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

20:41

Attempt saved. Jack Clarke (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

20:39

Foul by Georginio Rutter (Leeds United).

Leeds United vs Sunderland

20:39

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Illan Meslier.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

20:39

Attempt saved. Jack Clarke (Sunderland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum Styles.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

20:37

Attempt missed. Chris Rigg (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dan Neil.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

20:37

Offside, Leeds United. Patrick Bamford is caught offside.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

20:33

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Dan Ballard.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

20:34

Attempt blocked. Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Glen Kamara.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

20:31

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Timothée Pembélé.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

20:29

Offside, Sunderland. Jack Clarke is caught offside.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

20:27

Foul by Ilia Gruev (Leeds United).

Leeds United vs Sunderland

20:27

Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

20:25

Offside, Leeds United. Crysencio Summerville is caught offside.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

20:24

Dan Ballard (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

20:24

Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

20:23

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Callum Styles.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

20:20

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Dan Neil.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

20:21

Attempt missed. Georginio Rutter (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ilia Gruev.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

20:17

Attempt missed. Jack Clarke (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Timothée Pembélé with a cross.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

20:14

Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

20:13

Foul by Junior Firpo (Leeds United).

Leeds United vs Sunderland

20:12

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Jobe Bellingham.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

20:12

Attempt blocked. Daniel James (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Crysencio Summerville with a cross.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

20:10

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Trai Hume.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

20:08

Dan Ballard (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

20:07

Foul by Archie Gray (Leeds United).

Leeds United vs Sunderland

20:06

Junior Firpo (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

20:04

Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

20:04

First Half begins.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

19:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Leeds United vs Sunderland

19:00

