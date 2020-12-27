Leeds United vs Burnley LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more ahead of Premier League fixture today

Leeds players arrive at Elland Road (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Leeds United are taking on Burnley at Elland Road this afternoon in the Premier League, as both sides look to push up the table. Leeds had been going well but a run of only one win in their past four games has seen Marcelo Bielsa’s free-flowing side slip down 15th in the table ahead of kick-off, and the manager’s attacking open style has been questioned.

Burnley’s season has been much the opposite, starting slowly but gradually finding their feet, and Sean Dyche’s side were 16th and only one place behind Leeds in the table coming into this one, four points back with 13. The win over Wolves at Turf Moor last week has injected confidence and belief back into the club at just the right time with fixtures coming thick and fast over the festive period.

