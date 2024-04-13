Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Leeds United FC 0 - 1 Blackburn Rovers FC

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

14:15

Attempt missed. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) with an attempt from the centre of the box.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

14:15

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Ben Chrisene replaces Tyrhys Dolan.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

14:14

Attempt saved. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Junior Firpo with a cross.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

14:12

Goal! Leeds United 0, Blackburn Rovers 1. Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyrhys Dolan with a through ball.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

14:11

Substitution, Leeds United. Mateo Joseph replaces Wilfried Gnonto.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

14:11

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Hayden Carter.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

14:08

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Callum Brittain.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

14:07

Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Sammie Szmodics is caught offside.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

14:07

Attempt missed. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Wilfried Gnonto with a cross.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

14:06

Junior Firpo (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

14:06

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Kyle McFadzean.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

14:02

Attempt missed. Daniel James (Leeds United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Gnonto.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

14:06

Attempt blocked. Sam Byram (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

14:00

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Dominic Hyam.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:59

Foul by Archie Gray (Leeds United).

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:59

Substitution, Leeds United. Daniel James replaces Georginio Rutter.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:59

Substitution, Leeds United. Patrick Bamford replaces Ilia Gruev.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:59

Substitution, Leeds United. Sam Byram replaces Connor Roberts.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:56

Attempt saved. Georginio Rutter (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:54

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Harry Pickering.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:53

Attempt missed. Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kyle McFadzean.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:51

Harry Pickering (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:51

Foul by Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United).

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:50

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Georginio Rutter.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:47

Attempt missed. Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Archie Gray.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:45

Attempt saved. Ilia Gruev (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:40

Foul by Joël Piroe (Leeds United).

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:40

Archie Gray (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:39

Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:38

Sondre Tronstad (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:38

Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:35

Second Half begins Leeds United 0, Blackburn Rovers 0.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:38

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Kyle McFadzean replaces Scott Wharton.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:19

First Half ends, Leeds United 0, Blackburn Rovers 0.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:17

Foul by Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers).

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:17

Georginio Rutter (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:17

Offside, Leeds United. Joël Piroe is caught offside.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:17

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:16

Delay in match because of an injury Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United).

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:16

Attempt blocked. Georginio Rutter (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joël Piroe.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:16

Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:16

Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:14

Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:14

Attempt saved. Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:13

Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:10

Attempt missed. Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:09

Offside, Leeds United. Georginio Rutter is caught offside.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:09

Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:08

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Ilia Gruev.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:04

Offside, Leeds United. Joël Piroe is caught offside.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:03

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Aynsley Pears.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:03

Attempt saved. Connor Roberts (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Crysencio Summerville.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:01

Hayden Carter (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:01

Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:01

Attempt missed. Ilia Gruev (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Gnonto with a cross following a corner.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

13:01

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Hayden Carter.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

12:58

Attempt missed. Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

12:58

Georginio Rutter (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

12:54

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Sondre Tronstad.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

12:53

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Callum Brittain.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

12:51

Georginio Rutter (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

12:48

Foul by Georginio Rutter (Leeds United).

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

12:43

Connor Roberts (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

12:41

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Aynsley Pears.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

12:41

Attempt saved. Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

12:40

Foul by Hayden Carter (Blackburn Rovers).

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

12:40

Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

12:34

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Hayden Carter.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

12:35

Attempt blocked. Joël Piroe (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Gnonto.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

12:33

First Half begins.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

12:00

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers

11:30

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.