Leeds United Target Warned Zwolle Over Position

Leeds United could be boosted in their pursuit of defender Anselmo MacNulty as he has warned current club Zwolle about the position he wants to play in.

The 21-year-old defender joined Dutch outfit Zwolle from German club Wolfsburg last summer and featured 31 times in the Eredivisie this term.

MacNulty is now attracting interest from Championship outfit Leeds, who are looking at the Zwolle man as an option to add at the back.

Last season, Zwolle boss Johnny Jansen used MacNulty often as a left-back instead of the player’s preferred centre-back role.

And the Leeds United target issued a warning to the club that he will be looking to go if he is not played as a centre-back.

Asked about the situation earlier this season, MacNulty was quoted as saying about his centre-back wish by Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur: “Otherwise we have to find another solution.”

Leeds are not the only club in England showing interest in the 21-year-old, as Premier League outfit Leicester City are also admirers of his talents.

MacNulty has two more years left on his contract with Zwolle and it remains to be seen whether the Yorkshire outfit will be able to land the defender in the summer.