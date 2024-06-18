Leeds United’s Talks To Land Midfielder Collapsed After Failing To Win Promotion

Leeds United’s efforts to sign Roma midfielder Edoardo Bove fell through after they failed to earn promotion to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke’s side missed out on getting promoted to the Premier League by a whisker after losing the playoff final against Southampton at Wembley last month.

Leeds were working towards several deals with the idea of being a Premier League club next season.

Roma star Bove, 22, was a serious target for Leeds and negotiations were set up between the player’s camp and the Whites over a potential summer switch.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the talks fell through after Leeds failed at the final hurdle in their bid to get promoted.

Leeds’ defeat to Saints killed their chances of landing the Roma midfielder in the ongoing transfer window.

Bove is keen on a move to England but has no interest in playing in the Championship for Leeds.

The Whites are now staring at the prospect of losing a couple of their key players this summer, with Crysencio Summerville especially popular amongst Premier League sides.