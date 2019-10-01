Leeds United return to the top after hard-fought victory ends West Bromwich Albion's unbeaten record

Kyle Bartley deflects in Ezgjan Alisoki's cross as Leeds beat West Brom 1-0 - PA

Leeds United 1 West Bromwich Albion 0

For the second time this year, a visit to Elland Road proved damaging to a West Bromwich Albion manager, and not merely because Leeds knocked his side off the top of the table.

While Darren Moore’s last defeat before being sacked was to Leeds, Slaven Bilic’s first league loss came on Albion’s return to Yorkshire. Leeds, who had only won once in eight previous games at home, ended the Championship’s only unbeaten start.

“I am very disappointed,” said Bilic. “We talked about this is a big opportunity.” Instead, Leeds took it. Marcelo Bielsa was booked in a fractious encounter but delighted with his side’s resilience. “It was a big, big effort from the team,” the Leeds manager said.

His side’s quick counter-attacking brought the only goal. After a blistering break, Jack Harrison then seemed to lose his way when tracked by a host of defenders, but he found the advancing Ezgjan Alioski. The left-back’s driven shot took a telling deflection off the former Leeds defender Kyle Bartley on its way in.

Leeds should have had a second goal, and were almost made to rue a remarkable double miss on the stroke of half-time as Sam Johnstone made a terrific double save from Patrick Bamford and Helder Costa. Neither was more than four yards out. Each should have scored.

Albion have been the Championship’s comeback kings, taking 15 points from losing positions, and came agonisingly close to turning another game around. They nearly almost equalised immediately after conceding with Matheus Pereira drawing a fine save from Kiko Casilla. The Brazilian had four opportunities to level and kept coming agonisingly close.

As Leeds clung on to their lead, Bielsa was forced to substitute his substitute Tyler Roberts with the defender Luke Ayling. Bilic added: “We definitely deserved to score one goal. I am very proud of our performance, especially in the second half.”

Leeds goalkeeper Casilla played even though the FA are investigating a claim from Charlton that he racially abused their on-loan West Brom player Jonathan Leko on Saturday. Bielsa said: “I couldn’t give an opinion about this because it is for the authorities but we reject any act of racism.”

Match details

Leeds (4-1-4-1) Casilla; Dallas, White, Cooper (Berardi 34), Alioski; Phillips; Costa, Shackleton (Roberts 46 (Ayling 74)), Klich, Harrison; Bamford.

Substitutes Miazek (g), Douglas, Nketiah, Clarke. Booked Alioski.



West Bromwich Albion (4-2-3-1) Johnstone; Furling, Ajayi, Bartley, Ferguson; Livermore (Edwards 82), Sawyers; Phillips (Krovinovic 62), Pereira, Diangana; Robson-Kanu (Zohore 62).

Substitutes Bond (g), Townsend, Austin, O’Shea. Booked Robson-Kanu, Bartley, Sawyers, Ajayi, Diangana.

Referee David Coote (Nottinghamshire). Attendance 34,648