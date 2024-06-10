Leeds United and other Championship sides interested in signing PEC Zwolle’s Irish U21 international defender

VI are reporting that Leeds United and other unnamed Championship clubs are showing interest in PEC Zwolle defender Anselmo Garcia MacNulty. The 21-year-old is a current Ireland U21 international even though he was born in Spain. The defender only joined PEC Zwolle last summer from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, having spent the 2022/2023 season on loan in the Netherlands with NAC Breda.

MacNulty, currently valued at just €1m by Transfermarkt, made 31 appearances in the Eredivisie this season, scoring twice and providing two assists. He can operate as either a left-back or a central defender and is under contract with Zwolle until 2026. This last season he mainly operated as a left-back for the side.

PEC Zwolle finished the Eredivisie season in 12th place, 10 points off the European play-offs and seven points above the relegation play-offs. This was the sides first season back in the top flight after being relegated from the Eredivisie in 2021/2022. They finished second in the 2022/2023 season to clinch promotion.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson